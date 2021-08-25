Beyoncé & Jay-Z are Tiffany & Co.’s new brand ambassadors – here’s what we know

Following the announcement of Blackpink’s Rosé and Anya-Taylor Joy as ambassadors for Tiffany & Co, the luxury jewellery brand welcomes powerhouse couple, Beyonc é and Jay-Z into the list.

“Love is the diamond that the jewellery and art decorate.” – The Carters

The “About Love” campaign in which the couple appears celebrates modern love and takes inspiration from The Carters’ love story and incredible relationship. This marks another evolution of the brand’s creative direction and the first time the couple has ever appeared in a campaign together. The campaign explores the themes of connection and vulnerability. In the image, you will spot the couple flaunting the iconic Tiffany Diamond, pieces from Jean Schlumberger and the Tiffany T collection. You will also find the rare painting of Jean-Michel Basquiat‘s Equals Pi (1982) making a first-ever public appearance.

Image credit: Tiffany & Co

“Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story. As a brand that has always stood for

love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents

Tiffany’s values. We are honored to have the Carters as a part of the Tiffany family.” Alexandre Arnault, Executive Vice President of Product & Communications

What’s special about the Tiffany Diamond worn by Beyonc é is the history behind it. Considered as one of the largest and important gemstones, the Tiffany Diamond was unearthed in 1877 from the Kimberley Mines of South Africa. Later in 1878, Founder Charles Lewis Tiffany purchased the 128.52 carats rough stone as a diamond authority. The stone was then brought to Paris where it was cut into a cushion-shape of 82 facets.

Fun fact: Jean Schlumberger is known for dressing the elite back in the ’60s and ’70s, which makes it fitting for an icon like Jay-Z to don his pieces. Here, Jay-Z is seen wearing Jean Schlumberger’s iconic Bird on a Rock brooch piece as a pair of cuff links.

To sweeten the deal, a short film by acclaimed director Emmanuel Adjei (who has also worked on Black Is King) will be released on September 15. This soon-to-be visionary piece will feature a musical performance by Beyonc é of the classic song “Moon River”, made famous in the 1961 Breakfast at Tiffany’s. The couple will be seen in cinematic dreamy visuals with nostalgic flashbacks, featuring Basquait’s Equals Pi painting once again.

About Love launches globally on September 2, along with the film on September 15. Stay tuned for more updates.

