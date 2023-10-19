Everything to know about the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration

When two iconic fashion houses join forces, you know something extraordinary is in the works. Case in point: Luxury footwear giant Jimmy Choo is teaming up with the French fashion powerhouse Jean Paul Gaultier to bring us, devoted fashion lovers, an exclusive capsule collection that promises to redefine the meaning of couture footwear. Here’s everything you need to know about the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration.

Released on October 18, this unique collection is the brainchild of Creative Directors Sandra Choi from Jimmy Choo and Florence Tétier from Jean Paul Gaultier. These two creative geniuses are uniting their creative forces while paying homage to the archival legacies of both brands. The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration is a celebration of “powerful, confident, and glamorous femininity,” said Jimmy Choo.

A fusion of creative identities

The Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collection is all set to hit selected stores around the world and is available on the brand’s online platforms. So, whether you’re strolling the streets of Paris or browsing from the comfort of your own home, you’ll have a chance to get your hands on these exquisite pieces.

For Jimmy Choo, the collaboration follows its recent team-up with Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi and for JPG, the collection comes on the heels of its release with KNWLS, alongside news of its next guest designer: Simone Rocha.

The rich history of Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier

Jimmy Choo, founded in 1996, is a global luxury brand that embodies an empowered sense of glamour. The brand is renowned for its eclectic pieces, exceptional craftsmanship, and its association with celebrity dressing and red-carpet style. From shoes and handbags to fragrances and accessories, Jimmy Choo’s collections are a testament to the fusion of innovative spirit and time-honoured techniques.

The House of Jean Paul Gaultier, established in 1976 by its eponymous founder, is a Parisian paradox that marries French style with a rebellious spirit. Known for its audacious tailoring and anti-establishment stance, Gaultier has earned a reputation as the ‘Enfant Terrible’ of French fashion. Today, under the creative direction of Florence Tétier, the house continues to channel the provocative and flamboyant spirit of its founder.

The offerings from the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration

Bringing Kylie Minogue to the mix

The limited edition drop features Kylie Minogue fronting the campaign. The campaign shot by French photographer and film-maker Valentin Herfay, showcases Minogue in the new footwear, styled by long-term friend Katie Grand in archival Gaultier ready-to-wear icons.

Florence Tétier, creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier, said: “Jimmy Choo is like the Gaultier of shoes — craft, meets rebellion. And Kylie is more than a musician — with a rich and deep history with both houses. When I think about design references and aesthetics, both our brands celebrate the strong female form framed through pop culture, a shared ideology that really stands out. Kylie is the embodiment of that.”

The designs from the Jimmy Choo x Jean Paul Gaultier collaboration

Characterised as a “creative dialogue” between two iconic fashion houses, this capsule collection delivers a double dose of their most renowned elements, seamlessly intertwining the DNA of both brands. It presents a wide array of options which range from knee-high boots, and wedges to laced pointed-toe slingbacks, and pumps.

One standout piece is the ‘London Via Paris’ statement wedges— taking the form of elongated toe and transparent block heels adorned with iconic landmarks from both cities – the Eiffel Tower and Big Ben.

In the same league, the ‘Corset Sling Back’ draws inspiration from Jean Paul Gaultier’s signature corsetry, a masterpiece that took two hours of meticulous craftsmanship by Italian artisans, and features a unique double-layer design. Get it in white, silver or denim print.

The collection further adds options like the over-the-knee boots and sleek pumps in hues of beige and clove, showcasing the original hand-drawn tattoo pattern from Gaultier’s groundbreaking SS94 collection, ‘Les Tatouages.’ If you have a predilection for bling, there’s also a rendition studded with Swarovski crystals.

To evoke the essence of the London punk scene, the Bing Mule takes centre stage, embellished with heavy metal jewellery, glistening crystals, and branded charms. It comes in silver, black and white.

Not to be overlooked is the inventive boot that embraces a playful denim trompe l’oeil print, a homage to the French brand’s deep-rooted love for denim, offering versatility as it can be worn either as an over-the-knee leather silhouette or transformed into a mid-calf style with a denim cuff.

Evidently, this capsule celebrates the best of both the Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier worlds and creates a sartorial universe unlike any other.

You can check out the full collection here.

(Main and Featured images: Jimmy Choo and Jean Paul Gaultier)