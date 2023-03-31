JOOPITER CEO Kellen Roland walks us through the iconic jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz

After debuting a conversation between Pharrell Williams and Lorraine Schwartz, JOOPITER opened its doors to Hong Kong to showcase the entire jewelry collection. Each of the coveted pieces were on display as well as some extremely rare solitaire stones. On top of having pieces that were once worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, and even the late Michael Jackson, Pharrell’s co-designed collection was all among the dazzling display.

Breaking down over 20 years of iconic designs by Schwartz, JOOPITER CEO, Kellen Roland, walked us through the story of each of the items all the while explaining JOOPITER’s ethos and what exactly makes a JOOPITER sale so special — quality, storytelling, rarity, and provenance. Given Williams’ background in fashion, the sales platform has also made it a mission of offer some form of softgoods to its fans with each show. This time around, Roland teased a limited sweatsuit commemorating the event. Check out the interview in the video above.