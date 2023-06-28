JP the Wavy Shares the Story Behind His Verdy-Designed Tattoo

Japanese rapper JP the Wavy is the second to reveal the story behind his tattoos. Lifestyle Asia’s “Tattoo Talks” explores the connection and stories behind people and their tattoos.

Catching up with JP the Wavy during his last stop over in Hong Kong, we met with the artist backstage to find out more about the inspiration behind his most meaningful ink. Narrowing it down to his right arm, Wavy explained that the work on his right arm was drawn and inspired by the works of Verdy, which makes sense as it was Verdy himself that did the artwork to his first album in 2020, LIFE IS WAVY.

The tattoo sees images of stars, planets, rocket ships, and custom martian cartoon characters spaced throughout. The rapper considers his piece a work of art, not just because Verdy is one of JP the Wavy‘s favourite designers, but due to the fact that he is the only one in the world with the unique piece that celebrates his music.

