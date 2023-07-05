New playful clutch from JW Anderson looks just like a pillow

If you love sleeping as much as we do, there’s a good chance that you’ll want to get your hands on JW Anderson’s new clutch bag.

Dubbed the “Cushion Clutch Bag,” the design is exactly what its name entails. Lined with feather-light polyester material and framed with plastic sheeting, the bag is built exactly like a pillow that you can rest your head on. On top of that, its soft white shade is reminiscent of a fluffy cloud.

Debuting at JW Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week, models embraced the pillow-like clutches tightly to their chests.

The clutch’s metallic zip closure holds the downy filling together, allowing it to double as storage for all your belongings and other naptime needs. If you want to sleep anywhere on the go, this bag is truly it.



Famed for its innovative approach toward fashion, the JW Anderson label was launched in 2008 and has since become a force to be reckoned with. Also taking on the role of creative director for Spanish luxury brand Loewe, British designer Jonathan Anderson often turns to his eponymous label for creative, experimental projects.

The latest Cushion Clutch comes as one in a string of several unconventional bag designs by JW Anderson, who also recently dropped a playful, frog-shaped bag after the Tiktok-famous Pigeon Clutch. Like in the way how the Cushion Clutch emulates a real pillow, one might mistake them for their namesake animals.

For a closer look at the “Cushion Clutch Bag” by JW Anderson, scroll through the images below. For a price of $690 USD, the clutch is now available to purchase on JW Anderson’s official website.