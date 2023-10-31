Korean fashion curator Modamoya launches in Hong Kong

Modamoya, a platform for exclusive Korean fashion, has officially launched in Hong Kong.

Started by four friends in 2022 who all shared a love for K-culture, Modamoya looks to curate and offer the trendiest fashion brands from Korea to Hong Kong.

While many consume the entertainment aspect of Korean culture, Modamoya is more interested in giving fans accessibility to dress in Korean fashion. Looking to idols like Blackpink, New Jeans, Choi Min Ho, and Jay Park, to name a few, Modamoya has launched with emerging Korean brands Glowny, YUSE, Surgery, Satur, and Setsetset.

Each label finds a balance between quality and affordable price points and looks to introduce Hong Kong to the ever-growing scene through its expertise in the marketplace. Currently, their roster of brands can be found below:

Glowny

Worn by Blackpink – Jennie, Twice – Mina, G-Idle – Miyeon, Red Velvet – Joy.

Launched in June 2020 by sisters Jane and Jino, Glowny is charming, timeless and sensuous, encouraging people to break the social norms and prejudice. Glowny specializes in designing basic yet unique items in different variety, sizes, colours, and materials. In Glowny, everyone dresses and expresses themselves in whatever way they would like, embracing their own individuality and charm. Glowny envisions to produce a diversity of sizes in the future so that everyone can be completely themselves through their apparels.

YUSE

Worn by IVE – Gaeul , Red Velvet – Yeri, IU, Le Sserafim – Chaewon

A womenswear brand by Kim Eun Young, YUSE unites the opposites of minimalism and boldness, the brand commits to conscious yet cool looks, aimed to emphasize one’s unique personality. The brand specialises on ingenious print designs: first inspired by the forms, lines and colours the environment is bursting with. These graphic prints are made by DTP printing – a special technique using eco-friendly ink – and become a futuristic adornment for shirts, long sleeves and tube tops. Combining nature’s intricate beauty and the modern hi-tech approach to production and designs, YUSE is a part of the next generation of fashion brands – futuristic, environmentally conscious and focused on bigger things.

Surgery

Worn by BTS – V, Zico, Winner – Kang Seung Yoon, NMIXX BAE, Aespa – Giselle

SURGERY” is based on a dissolutionist mindset. It’s not only a vintage remake but a fashion brand that reinterprets a variety of styles and develops designs. Like a real surgery, Designer Kim Seo Jun likens his process to performing operations on clothes. Through deconstructing and dismantling traditional styles, the brand pursues positive recombination: breaking down old forms to bring about innovative, new designs. Surgery’s unique, fashion forward approaches are ahead of its time. With each season playing on a new variation of this theme of reinvention Surgery stands at the forefront of fashion, constantly pushing the limits of what is possible. Taking Seoul by storm since its launch, their products have sold out in every pop-up they have hosted in the city. The upcoming pop-up store in Lotte World Shopping Mall is set to be another hit.

Satur

Worn by Bobby, Gray, Yoo Yeon Seok,, Kim Min Gyu, Ahn Jae Hyun

Started in Seoul in 2020 by creative director Ho Chul Son, Satur is a menswear brand created with the slogan “Gift Saturday”. Satur’s fashion capsules are based on the relaxed and peaceful vibes of Saturdays – blurring the line of comfort, casual and style. Satur is widely popular amongst local Korean fashion lovers – commending it as “The brand that is the king of communication,” Satur has solidified their presence as one of the most loved and fastest growing Korean brands today for their designs and customer care. The brand aims to become the first thing that comes to mind when people think of what to wear on Saturdays.

Setsetset

Worn by Aespa – Karina, Itzy – Chaeryeong, IVE- Wonyoung

By awarded designer Yoon Kyung Jang, Setsetset is a womenswear brand determined to present Korean culture to the world. Trendy, colourful, creative and captivating – Setsetset approaches each season from different angles to showcase not only high fashion but also the everyday vibe of Korean life. Communicating with the world about today’s Korea through the art of fashion is the goal of Setsetset.

Those looking to learn more can head over to Modamoya‘s official website.