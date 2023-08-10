On her birthday, we dive into 9 of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits

To be a part of the Kardashian family is one thing but to be able to demand exclusive mindshare when your sisters are some of the most influential celebrities in the world requires lots of strategic planning. And, Kris Jenner’s PR strategy. Kylie Jenner, the youngest and wealthiest scion of the extended KarJenner clan, was born into a reality-television dynasty, and as a result, grew up accompanying her sisters to the most exclusive red carpet events. Naturally, the sartorial education was most hands-on. Revered for her distinct aesthetic, the 26-year-old beauty mogul has seen her fair share of experimentation. Today, she is the proud owner of countless designer ensembles that are worthy of her USD 680 million net worth. On her birthday today (10 August), we take a look at some of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits of all time.
Kylie Jenner’s fashion evolution
While we diligently kept up with the Kardashians for all of these years, we inevitably became partisan to Kylie’s stylistic transformation. From a fashion-rebel to fashion’s most beloved, the two-decade journey saw the 26-year-old swapping her shimmering Balmain dresses and neon wigs for more understated, couture staples that many believe, marks the inception of her quiet luxury era. Not bad for a Gen Z-er with four accomplished older sisters and the world’s style industry fixated on their every move.
From the baby-faced 10-year-old who routinely wore leggings under skirts, to the 17-year-old with a penchant for mini dresses, Kylie’s transformation, especially in her initial years of stardom, established her ability to play around with trends. Having the best designers on speed dial might’ve given the youngest KarJenner access to the hottest new ensembles but it also helped cultivate a distinct aesthetic that sets her apart from her closest sibling Kendall and aligns her more directly with her Kardashian half-sisters. Today, the 26-year-old’s every look is a masterclass in effortless glam — from her Parisian summer dresses courtesy of Alaia to her feathered 2019 Met Gala gown from Versace, Kylie has always cooked up a sartorial storm(i)!
Today, we take a look at some of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits that deserve a front-row spot in fashion history.
- Her 18th birthday dress from Nicolas Jebran
- In Balmain for the 2016 Met Gala
- For Scott Disick's 37th birthday
- Her 2019 Met Gala look by Versace
- For the 2019 Met Gala after-party by Kanye West
- At the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Ralph & Russo
- At Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding
- For an Instagram photo at home
- At the Schiaparelli Spring-Summer 2023 show
Apart from accepting a USD 320,000-worth Ferrari from her then-boyfriend Tyga, Kylie rang in her 18th birthday in a bedazzling silver dress that featured Swarovski jewels neatly segmenting the sheer strips. Designed by Nicolas Jebran and retailing for a whopping USD 10,000, the shimmery ensemble was one of the many outfit changes Kylie had planned for the milestone event.
Apparently, her stylist, Monica Rose, contacted several designers hunting for a “fab birthday dress” before settling on the pricey party frock. Of course, Jenner didn’t wear the sparkly, figure-hugging dress for the entire night — her Jebran number was only reserved for dinner at the Nice Guy before slipping into a black sequinned sleeveless dress for her party at Bootsy Bellows in West Hollywood.
(Image credit: SPW/Splash News)
Kylie’s Met Gala debut in 2016 brought family favourite, Olivier Rousteing’s Balmain to the red carpet. Dressed in an extravagantly embellished silver gown, Kylie’s attempt to embody the year’s theme — Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology — was a well-appreciated one. The sheath dress came adorned with so many crystals that it left her USD 4.9 million-worth diamond-studded Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Aquazzura shoes look inconsequential.
When speaking to Vogue prior to her showstopping entrance, Kylie revealed, “[Olivier Rousteing] was really the mastermind behind the dress. Rihanna’s dress and yellow overcoat last year were amazing, I also loved Kim and Kanye’s look last year. When it came time to plan her own look with Rousteing, the two started with conversations about various possibilities. He sent me sketches, I really trust him when it comes to making a statement on the carpet.” While the exact cost of the blinged out ensemble is still unknown, its construction clearly points to an exorbitant price tag.
(Image credit: Timothy A Clary/Getty Images)
While Scott Disick’s relationship with Sofia Richie might’ve ruffled some feathers within the Kardashian-Jenner household, Kylie left the politics behind to celebrate his 37th birthday in a sleek white dress by Naked Wardrobe. Her lime green trench kept her protected from the wind but it was her diamond sparkler that caught the internet’s attention. The custom butterfly necklace — a gift from Travis Scott — featured roughly 30 carats of diamonds while the colours were hand-painted with enamel. Crafted by New York-based jeweller Avianne & Co, the statement accessory is estimated to cost USD 60,000.
(Image credit: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram)
By then a seasoned Met Gala attendee, Kylie’s interpretation of the 2019 theme: Camp: Notes on Fashion, created quite a stir. Matching her hair to her ensemble, she chose a monochromatic purple crystal mesh gown trimmed in hand-painted ostrich plumes. The dress came accessorised with matching feathered sleeves and a feathered hat that was meticulously crafted in the ateliers of Versace four months prior. Although the form-fitting garb left her with a few cuts and bruises, it dominated headlines for its flamboyant effect. Her Lorraine Schwartz 70-carat diamond and sapphire earrings might be a blink-and-you’d-miss-it detail when you first look at her outfit, but its USD 4.9 million price tag will leave you zooming in for the details.
(Image credit: Dmitrios Jamboris/Getty Images)
Keeping up with the theme for the second time on the same night, Kylie attended the Met Gala afterparty hosted by Kanye West in yet another Versace look. Epically feathered and in a shade of aquamarine, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO strutted into New York’s Up and Down in a mermaid-style ensemble that thematically continued her campy run for the night. To complement her skin-tight bodycon dress, Kylie slipped into her matching weave and pulled out Paraiba Tourmaline 15-carat drop earrings that are estimated to cost upwards of USD 3.7 million. Feeling a little blue from the price? We feel you!
(Image credit: Amanda Jones/WWD)
Dominating the spotlight on the red carpet while accompanied by Kim Kardashian might be a herculean task for most but Kylie kept the flashing cameras strictly in her direction with a Ralph & Russo creation. A part of the designer’s Spring-Summer 2020 collection, the ethereal navy tulle gown brought with it a battalion of Swarovski xilion-cut crystals, and sequins with a structured rounded corset for the bodice. Finished with a black crinoline frill appliqué, the statement outfit was accessorised with a few dainty rings. Upon further investigation, we found that the couture offering could only be purchased upon request, clearly indicating its elevated price tag.
(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Supporting her elder sister Kourtney as she tied the knot in the idyllic Italian town of Portofino, Kylie arrived for the Dolce & Gabbana-sponsored nuptials in a hand-painted vintage dress dating back to 1998. The strapless silver bodycon was accessorised with floral earrings and black stilettos from the brand as well. According to Teen Vogue, the archival piece only needed an investment of USD 10,000 for it to be yours.
Apart from the handcrafted masterpiece, Kylie’s wedding lookbook also consisted of another strappy iteration of a floral bodycon, which she wore with transparent flats. According to TMZ, the family was put up at the Dolce and Gabbana estate and had access to the brand’s entire repository. “The entire family has been pulling exclusive looks from the D&G archives over the last [three] months to wear for the wedding weekend,” the outlet reported.
(Image credit: Dolce and Gabbana/Instagram)
If you thought Kylie’s expensive outfits were limited to her red carpet-appearances, think again! You’re not worth USD 680 million if that’s the case. Giving her fans an unfiltered snapshot of her life at home, Kylie posted an Instagram photo wearing the season’s hottest It items— the USD 15,000 Chrome Hearts cross patch denim pants in a shade of bright tangerine. The beauty entrepreneur kept the upper half of the fit strictly monotone with her Alyx Studio black bikini. To up the bling factor, Kylie added her USD 50,570-worth Harry Kotlar classic martini stud earrings to the mix, bringing the cost to a cool USD 52,359.
(Image credit: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)
Dividing the internet is just one of the many things Kylie Jenner is excellent at. Her Paris Couture Week outing did exactly that. Emerging like a phoenix from her shoulder, a lion’s head rested on one side of her Schiaparelli dress as she sat front row for the brand’s collection launch earlier this year. While Twitter could not stop dissecting Jenner’s apex predator-inspired look, designer Daniel Roseberry revealed he was particularly struck by “the leopard, the lion, and the she-wolf—representing lust, pride, and avarice” in Dante’s Inferno — Dante Alighieri’s 14th-century epic poem Divine Comedy.
While the seriously “wild” outfit can be found on Schiaparelli’s website for purchase, its price is only revealed upon request. However, to offer some perspective on the tentative investment, it is said that pieces from the brand only retail for upward of USD 25,000. Kylie’s fresh-off-the-runway design is most likely to be several thousand above that.
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
(Main and featured image: Edward Berthelot and Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images)
This article was first published in PrestigeOnline Singapore.