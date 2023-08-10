On her birthday, we dive into 9 of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits

To be a part of the Kardashian family is one thing but to be able to demand exclusive mindshare when your sisters are some of the most influential celebrities in the world requires lots of strategic planning. And, Kris Jenner’s PR strategy. Kylie Jenner, the youngest and wealthiest scion of the extended KarJenner clan, was born into a reality-television dynasty, and as a result, grew up accompanying her sisters to the most exclusive red carpet events. Naturally, the sartorial education was most hands-on. Revered for her distinct aesthetic, the 26-year-old beauty mogul has seen her fair share of experimentation. Today, she is the proud owner of countless designer ensembles that are worthy of her USD 680 million net worth. On her birthday today (10 August), we take a look at some of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits of all time.

Kylie Jenner’s fashion evolution

While we diligently kept up with the Kardashians for all of these years, we inevitably became partisan to Kylie’s stylistic transformation. From a fashion-rebel to fashion’s most beloved, the two-decade journey saw the 26-year-old swapping her shimmering Balmain dresses and neon wigs for more understated, couture staples that many believe, marks the inception of her quiet luxury era. Not bad for a Gen Z-er with four accomplished older sisters and the world’s style industry fixated on their every move.

From the baby-faced 10-year-old who routinely wore leggings under skirts, to the 17-year-old with a penchant for mini dresses, Kylie’s transformation, especially in her initial years of stardom, established her ability to play around with trends. Having the best designers on speed dial might’ve given the youngest KarJenner access to the hottest new ensembles but it also helped cultivate a distinct aesthetic that sets her apart from her closest sibling Kendall and aligns her more directly with her Kardashian half-sisters. Today, the 26-year-old’s every look is a masterclass in effortless glam — from her Parisian summer dresses courtesy of Alaia to her feathered 2019 Met Gala gown from Versace, Kylie has always cooked up a sartorial storm(i)!

Today, we take a look at some of Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits that deserve a front-row spot in fashion history.

Kylie Jenner’s most expensive outfits