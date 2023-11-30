L/R WRIST: BezelHold shows their “his & hers” watch and jewellery pairing

The esoteric nature of watch collecting brings with it people from all walks of life. The common thread in the watch-collecting community is the passion for these little time-keeping machines on the wrist. In our watch collecting series L/R WRIST, we explore both wrists and what type of jewellery is paired on the other arm.

This time around, we are joined by BezelHold founders Maahir Savlani and Reya Vanisha Savlani. BezelHold’s mission is to offer elevated storage solutions for watch collectors. Through design and quality materials, BezelHold’s exceptional winders, boxes, and rolls are made to keep your prized watches safe and organised.

Maahir first walks us through his current pairing with his IWC Da Vinci Perpetual Calendar (Ref. IW375811) which he matches with either a Hermès bangle or one of his few woven leather bracelets in his collections. He’s not really big on jewellery but usually picks something up during his travels as. He keeps his right-hand accessories rather tame as he doesn’t want his bracelets to distract him from his watch which he feels personally connected to. The watch itself signifies one of his first business deals made and was produced in 1995 — his birth year. Among the sea of watches from Rolex and Omega that he sees on the daily, Savlani prefers watches beyond three-handers and really goes out of the way to look for watches with complications. Reflected in his watch cases, Savlani looks for details and added value in a watch, and explains the different layers found in the IWC Da Vinci.

For Reya, her pairing comes from more of her background in jewellery. Her daily watch arrives as the Rolex Cellini in 18k gold (Ref. 6623). Depending on where she needs to be for work, she either pairs it with her Cartier Love bangle or diamond tennis chains. She also factors in her outfit of the day and depending on if she is dressing up or down, the amount of accessories changes.

Both Maahir and Reya have some serious pieces of jewellery and watches in their collection, but at the end of the day, what ends up on their left and right wrists are items that feel comfortable as they like to keep it casual.

Check out the video above to learn more about what BezelHold wears on their wrists daily.