“Let It Out” this Pride Month with Calvin Klein and Amanda Stenberg

To celebrate Pride Month 2023, Calvin Klein has released its latest campaign entitled Let It Out, starring actress Amandla Stenberg. Proudly displaying the lifestyle brand’s “This is Love” collection, the images by photographer Karim Sadli honour the “collective euphoria at the heart of the LGBTQIA+ community”.

As depicted in the campaign, the collection features a variety of versatile pieces that sport its core message, “This is Love”. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear designs are upgraded with colour-blocked waistband accents and dashes of rainbow, while newer mesh styles, included also in the brand’s Modern Cotton Underwear collection, appear light and delicate against the wearer’s skin.

While Stenberg is shown donning the collection in black-and-white, her poses are colourful. She sticks her tongue out, smiling cheekily in some shots and sensually in others, capturing the spirit of Pride Month by expressing the many different sides of herself. Throughout all images of the campaign, Calvin Klein’s empowering messages ring true, encouraging their talent to embrace their inner selves.

To complement the release of the Let It Out collection, the American lifestyle brand has also committed to donations of over $220,000 USD to relevant non-profit organisations including PFLAG National and ILGA World and Transgender Law Centre. In support of the latter’s cause, Calvin Klein has also designed two exclusive T-shirts featuring the slogans “Empower Each Other” and “Show Up For Trans Youth”.

In an interview with Teen Vogue, Stenberg emphasises a message she wants to send to the queer community – that queerness is “not a monolith”.

“It’s a kaleidoscope of varied experiences, so it’s hard for me to imagine words of wisdom that could encompass each drastically different path,” Stenberg added. “But I will say I have never known anything as beautiful as the alchemy and creativity with which queer people approach love, and I feel blessed to be shaped by it.”

Now live on Calvin Klein’s official website, Let It Out will also showcase the brand’s recognisable logo and slogan coloured in a full rainbow gradient, celebrating the diversity of the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. Check out the “This is Love” collection, now available through the online store.

(Images: Calvin Klein)