NIGO returns with Levi’s for a two-piece SS23 Hickory Stripe Capsule

NIGO returns with Levi’s for a two-piece Spring/Summer 2023 Hickory Stripe Capsule. The HUMAN MADE frontman is now onto his third chapter of his collaborative partnership with the jeans specialists where he has now recreated two of his favourite items from the past.

Embodying the “The Future is in the Past” tagline, the collection is made up of the Hickory Stripe 501 material, and is based on actual pieces from his personal collection. The jeans are a 13oz shrink-to-fit hickory stripe selvedge denim with details like the Levi’s Red Tab, button shanks, Two-Horse Pull back patch, and have been treated to a vintage wash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ® (@nigo)

The Trucker Jacket compliments the jeans with the same wash, material, and level of detail. Both items celebrate Levi’s 150th anniversary which saw the patent for copper rivets on work pants in 1873. As a special treat, those that purchase any of the items will receive a Levi’s x NIGO 150th anniversary tote bag with a co-branded hangtag. Those in Hong Kong can find the collection launching at Harbour City in April 8.

The announcement comes with a special campaign short film that portrays a young NIGO wearing the collection, exploring his favourite childhood locations while driving a go-kart.

(Images: Levi’s)