Levi’s captures the hand-painted scenes of ‘Princess Mononoke’ in new capsule

Levi’s and Studio Ghibli are coming together for a Princess Mononoke collection. This collection looks to give fans a level of detail found in Hayao Miyazaki’s films, but translated onto several of Levi’s classic pieces.

The denim specialists comment: ““Levi’s® has a long history and a very iconic look — it’s what’s made us stand out for 170+ years. And from the beginning of Studio Ghibli’s co-founding by Director Hayao Miyazaki, they’ve also been stylistically iconic—when you see one of their films, you know it’s Studio Ghibli.”

One of the key elements Levi’s homed in on was the hand-painted landscapes and backgrounds from the film. A key piece are the 501® ’93 Jeans. These jeans sport an image of Ashitaka with his bow with a lush mountain background. Referencing is deep for this piece as these jeans were produced at roughly the same time that Princess Mononoke was released.

Like the animated film, the collection is broken up from Light to Dark, with all the bright denim — the Wolf Trucker Jacket and Ashitaka 501® ’93 Jeans — depicting daytime scenes, while the dark indigo-wash denim — the Nightwalker Denim Kimono Jacket and the Kodama Denim Overalls — represent dusk and the Nightwalker.

The collection ranges from $6 USD to $250 USD. The Levi’s Design Team gave an official statement to fans of the franchise with: “WE HOPE PEOPLE SEE IT AS A BIT OF A LOVE LETTER, FROM LEVI’S® AND STUDIO GHIBLI.” Look for this collection to release on August 8. Check out the video lookbook from the collection above.

(Images: Levi’s)