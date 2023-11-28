LOEWE releases an adorable Penguin Bag priced at USD 1,450

Jonathan Anderson, the renowned fashion designer known for his unconventional creations, has unveiled his latest masterpiece – the LOEWE Penguin Bag. This whimsical accessory is set to redefine the realm of luxury handbags, captivating fashion enthusiasts and art admirers alike.

Anderson’s penchant for incorporating natural elements into his designs is evident in the Penguin bag’s unique form, drawing inspiration from the adorable marine bird found only in the Southern Hemisphere along the Antarctic coasts and sub-Antarctic islands.

The extraordinary creation is part of the LOEWE x Suna Fujita collaboration, a tribute to the brilliance of Japanese artists Shohei Fujita and Chisato Yamano.

More about the LOEWE penguin bag

The LOEWE Penguin bag’s playful design and meticulous craftsmanship embody the collaborative spirit, seamlessly blending fashion and art.

Its body is crafted from supple calfskin, adorned with a playful interplay of primary black and white accents. A contrasting canvas lining, of aquamarine colour, adds a touch of elegance to the interior, while the penguin’s beak, flippers, and feet serve as eye-catching embellishments in orange.

The LOEWE Penguin bag seamlessly blends functionality with whimsy, featuring a detachable strap that allows for both hand-held and shoulder-carrying options. A secure zip closure ensures the safekeeping of personal belongings within the penguin’s body.

The bag weighs 0.17 kg. It is 10 cm high, 11 cm wide and has a depth of 33 cm. The length of the strap is 98 to 125 cm.

Price of LOEWE Penguin bag

The Penguin bag is priced at USD 1,450. It is available for purchase online.

Anderson’s latest masterpiece is sure to become a coveted collector’s item, a testament to his boundless creativity and commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion.

LOEWE is a Spanish luxury fashion house founded in 1846. It is part of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and is the oldest luxury fashion house of the conglomerate headed by billionaire Bernard Arnault.

(Main and Featured images: LOEWE)

This story first appeared here.