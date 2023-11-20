Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 show to take place at K11 Victoria Dockside

Louis Vuitton has just revealed the location for its first-ever Men’s Pre-fall collection showing in Hong Kong.

The location for the Pre-fall 2024 show will take place on the iconic Avenue of Stars this November 30. Known as the site that pays homage to the city’s most celebrated stars in Hong Kong pop culture, the Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront location sees hundreds of crafted celebrity handprints along with bronze statues of Bruce Lee, Anita Muim, and McDull.

Working with K11 MUSEA, both teams will transform K11 Victoria Dockside into a runway. Dr. Adrian Cheng, Founder and Chairman of K11 Group, spoke with us regarding the momentous event, “Hong Kong’s revival is an inspiring journey, a spirit synonymous with the house of Louis Vuitton, who we are thrilled to partner with for such a momentous event. The iconic fashion house’s Pre-Fall 2024 menswear collection will soon debut and usher in a new era of art, culture, and style. As the Chair of the Hong Kong Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee, I am fully committed to actively participating in Hong Kong’s reestablishment as a global cultural hub. This exclusive showcase at the iconic K11 Victoria Dockside will reinforce Hong Kong’s status as a thriving cultural and economic hub. It will also mark a significant turning point for our city, propelling us towards our vision of becoming one of the world’s most influential fashion capitals.”

The upcoming Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-fall 2024 show is also made possible with the ongoing support of the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau (CSTB), Leisure and Cultural Services Department (LCSD), Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB), and all support of various departments from The Government of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

For those not in attendance, the entire show will be livestreamed locally on digital billboards and globally via the Maison’s social channels.