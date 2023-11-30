Take a look at Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall 2024 Hong Kong runway show invitations

Louis Vuitton‘s invitations have officially gone out to mark the fashion house’s iconic pre-fall show happening on Hong Kong’s Avenue of Stars.

The invitations arrive in a blue box and a classic orange envelope. Inside the blue box is the actually physical invite to the runways show with the seat number while the left side of the box contains a “LVERS” box with a commemorative bracelet made from steel and wood beads with a Monogram adjuster.

Inside the envelope is the T-shirt which sees a tropical-themed graphic with “Malletier à Paris Depuis 1854” printed above a setting sun — a nod to the origins of the House as trunk makers. The back, just below the neckline, has the dates and info specific to the show: “Louis Vuitton Homme Pre-Fall 2024 Collection – November 30th, Hong Kong.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong (@lifestyleasiahk)

The show is just hours away and the city is already buzzing with the number of celebrities arriving from around the world. On top of the livestream that will commence at 8:00 P.M. HKT (the link to our livestream can be found here), you can check back to our Instagram page where we will be covering the entire show live from the runway.