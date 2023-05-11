facebook
Louis Vuitton releases its SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs
11 May 2023 03:34 PM

Louis Vuitton releases its SS23 LV SHARK foam clogs

Ambrose Leung

Louis Vuitton has just released its comfy LV Shark sandals as part of its Spring/Summer 2023 men’s collection.

The EVA and rubber sandal is both lightweight and breathable, and comes in three colors: white, black, and marine. Separating this from other foam clogs, the LV Shark sandal features an enhanced insole for long-lasting comfort, a lightweight rubber outsole with the Monogram flower motif, and branding in the form of an LV Circle logo on the tongue.

These made-in-Italy summer clogs are available now over at the brand’s web store for roughly $5,500 HKD.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)

