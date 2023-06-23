Celebrity spotting at Louis Vuitton Men’s Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show

French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton has just unveiled its first collection designed by newly appointed Menswear Creative Director, Pharrell Williams. Taking place on Pont Neuf Bridge in Paris, the show saw a star-studded guest list in attendance.

Among others, the guest list was packed with the names below:

Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, LeBron James, Tyler The Creator, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Jared Leto, Lewis Hamilton, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Kelly Rowland, Naomi Campbell, Lenny Kravitz, Dan Carter, Tahar Rahim, Jackson Wang, Jonathan Cohen, Nigo, KAWS, Omar Sy, Riz Ahmed, Joel Edgerton, Micheal Ward, John Boyega, Song Joongki, YUTA NCT127, A$AP Ferg, Jude Bellingham, Maluma, J Balvin, Jaylen Brown, Anitta, A$AP Nast, Bambam, Skepta, Sebastián Yatra, Russell Westbrook, Coi Leray, Marcus Rashford, Travis Bennett, Paolo Banchero, Tobe Nwigwe, Pierre Gasly, Austin Lin, Arón Piper, JJ Lin, Edison Chen, Lennon, Mahmood, Quavo, Ghali, Busta Rhymes, Offset, Gims, Bai Jingting, Henry Taylor, Frank Gehry, Verbal, Yoon, Nissy, Su Yiming, Jeffrey Ngai, and Reo Sano.

Beyoncé was sporting a brassière and a matching set of customised tonal pyjamas in a golden yellow, jacquard-patterned fabric. Over a crisp dress shirt, Jay-Z donned a custom Pont Neuf silk suit and cigarette pants in French Damoflage cotton jacquard, the set awash in a rich brown hue.

More on customised sets, Rihanna was dressed in a matching cotton indigo jumpsuit and brassière in denim jacquard Damoflage, alongside a knit beanie in the same pattern.

A$AP Rocky wore classic blue denim ensemble with the Louis Vuitton initials studded over its breast pocket. He also wore a pearl-encrusted beanie with a pearl choker and pinky ring. The recognisable LV monogram pattern could be seen emblazoned over his wide-leg jeans.

Check out more of the celebrities' looks in the photos above.