Louis Vuitton’s new Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 will set you back HK$ 99,000

The Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 has just landed on the Parisian fashion house’s webpage.

Part of the House’s Spring/Summer 2024 Collection that was seen on the runway, this new take on the iconic Speedy P9 Bandoulière 50 Monogram leather bag adds a pop of colour to the supple calfskin silhouette.

Incepted by Pharrell Williams, the bag stands at 50 x 32 x 29 cm and is made from calfskin with cowhide-leather trim and lambskin lining. Each Speedy features a Monogram pattern that has been printed using a sophisticated silk-screen technique that reproduces the twill aspect of the Monogram on canvas. This gives it a blurry and almost hand-painted effect.

Details include a main compartment with a lock, a trio flat pocket on the inside, a zipped pocket, a name tag and key bell, an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap, and gold colour hardware.

This Louis Vuitton Speedy P9 Bandoulière comes at a premium price of HK$ 99,000 and is available in both green and red colours. For more styled images of the bag, head over to Louis Vuitton’s web store.

(Images: Louis Vuitton)