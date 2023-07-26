Louis Vuitton debuts Women’s FW23 collection

Luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton is gearing up for its Women’s FW23 campaign with Emma Stone and the Haim Sisters.

Captured by David Sims near the iconic Parisian landmarks of the National Archives and the Hôtel Pozzo di Borgo, the latest campaign honours the beauty of classic French styling at the core of Louis Vuitton’s newest collection.

Under the direction of Nicolas Ghesquière, the Artistic Director of Women’s Collections, House Ambassador Emma Stone sports two looks from the Fall/Winter 2023 collection. With an air of sophisticated grace, she poses against the serene Parisian backdrop.

The Oscar-winning actress highlights Louis Vuitton’s GO14 bag, whose iconic malletage exterior is reminiscent of the Maison’s history in trunk making. Dating back to 1854 in the heart of Paris, Louis Vuitton’s rich heritage is reflected in many of its designs today.

Featured also in the Fall/Winter 2023 campaign are the Haim sisters, lensed among their equipment cases and tour trunks near the Hotel Pozzo di Borgo. Decked in matching outfits, as well as the luxury label’s famed Alma handbags, the rock band brings a touch of California cool to French chic.

The Louis Vuitton FW23 campaign is an exploration of French style, alluring as it is enigmatic. The campaign’s imagery encapsulates Louis Vuitton’s devotion to timeless elegance, visible globally in July’s print titles and the Maison’s digital channels.

