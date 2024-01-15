Michelle Yeoh joins Lululemon in ‘Be Spring’ Lunar New Year campaign

Lululemon launches its Lunar New Year campaign with Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh. The LNY campaign presents the short film, Be Spring, in celebration of the arrival of the season symbolizing fresh beginnings and rejuvenation.

The short film “Be Spring” offers a poetic portrayal of the harmonious union of mind and body, which artistic endeavour delves into the concept of well-being, seeking to inspire viewers to discover the eternal essence of spring in their everyday lives.

Born in the East and raised in the West, Michelle Yeoh embodies the cultural fusion of Eastern and Western influences. Her extensive training in both dance and martial arts has laid the groundwork for her illustrious acting career, making her match with Lululemon’s Lunar New Year campaign. In the short film, Michelle and eight theatrical dancers from Shenzhen Opera and Dance Theatre, explore the concept of wellbeing and find eternal spring in the lives.

“Wing Chun holds a special place in my heart. Back in 1994, I starred in the movie Wing Chun, and thirty years later, I’m honoured to have the opportunity to collaborate with these professional dancers to re-interpret Wing Chun through the short film Be Spring. This is a concept that resonates with me deeply. Having our own inner spring all year round is our superpower.” said Michelle Yeoh.

Alongside the short film, Lululemon unveils the limited Lunar New Year capsule collection, drawing inspiration from the unique shapes and curves formed by overlapping dragon scales.

Images: Lululemon