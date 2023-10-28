15 luxury saddle bags that balance form and function in one package

The needs of a city-dwelling trendsetter on the go can be surmised in a precise balance of both utility and style. Very few bag designs cater to both in equal measures as easily as saddle bags do.
As their name would suggest, the saddle bag can trace its origins back to the racetrack, where it was often used as an equestrian staple. Meant to be strapped up behind a rider’s saddle, it provided them with the capacity to carry an assortment of items with them on their trips, which often included essentials such as first-aid kits.
With mankind moving from horseback to brake horsepower, the saddle bag’s role in transportation evolved to follow suit, trading equestrian elegance for the art of engineered speed on steely mounts. But of course, the purpose of a saddle bag remains unchanged and has been used to add further utility to motorbikes in the way that they have done so for horses. Across the board, they are usually made out of leather and feature a buckle closure to help keep their flaps securely shut during travel.
In the fashion world, saddle bags earned a steady amount of popularity during the 1960s and 1970s, going hand-in-hand with the rise of Bohemian fashion which was defined by an essence of free-spirited fun, comfort, and practicality. It was claimed that American leatherware company Coach was the first label to introduce the shape that we now associate with the saddle bag: a crossbody bag featuring a curved bottom, a flat-edged top, and a flap opening held shut with buckle closures.
Over the years, the saddle bag’s appeal has not waned much, if at all. Adding a slight hint of vintage appeal to every outfit, their ability to deftly keep your belongings stowed away and leave your hands free has made them a popular choice for men and women.
If you’re thinking of picking up one for yourself, you’ll be glad to know that a plethora of choices are available to fit every budget and wardrobe.
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Coach Harley Saddle Bag
- Louis Vuitton Saumur BB Saddle Bag
- Fendi C'mon Medium Saddle Bag
- Bottega Veneta Small Desiree Saddle Bag
- Chloé Marcie Saddle Bag
- Mulberry Amberley Saddle Bag
- Dior Bobby Saddle Bag
- CELINE Folco Saddle Bag
- Dior Saddle Bag
- Loewe Gate Saddle Bag
- Saint Laurent Kaia Saddle Bag
- Versace Greca Goddess Saddle Bag
- Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini Rounded Saddle Bag
- Ralph Lauren Polo ID Saddle Bag
- Bonia Miley Saddle Bag
As the originator of the saddle bag design, we have to start our list by featuring Coach’s latest iteration of the look. Dubbed the Harley bag, it stays well within the lines of what one would come to expect from a typical saddle bag, with a half-moon-shaped bottom and a flat-edge top, complete with a front flap embellished with a decorative buckle with the brand’s horse carriage logo.
The Harley bag’s exterior is crafted entirely out of Coach’s signature glove-tanned leather on the outside. Inside, expect a generous and well-considered interior with one slip pocket in the front and a zippered pocket in the back.
For a more luxurious take on the saddle bag style, French maison Louis Vuitton offers the Saumur BB up for consideration. Easily ticking all of the required boxes for the category, the Saumur is a suitable option for those who want a more dainty expression of the saddle bag look.
Crafted out of either Epi leather or the brand’s signature monogram coated canvas trimmed with Vachetta leather, the Saumur is decorated with a leather strip that bisects its front, leading to a decorative buckle that hides a magnet closure. While diminutive, its interior offers enough room for a few essentials including a phone, cardholder, and keys. The bag comes with a crossbody strap as well as a short top-handle for versatile styling options.
A newly introduced design from the Roman fashion house Fendi, the C’mon line of bags fits the saddle bag tenets to a ‘T’. The half-moon satchel shape is immediately recognisable at first glance and comes complete with a raised character line on its front flap that is punctuated by a distinctive piece of Fendi ‘FF’ hardware.
The slightly concave top edge section of the C’mon bag features two loops through which an adjustable leather strap can be threaded through, turning it into either a shoulder or crossbody bag with ease. In the Medium guise, the C’mon bag boasts a respectable capacity at 25cm in length, and comes with one slit pocket in the back for cards.
Owing to the simplicity of its design, designer labels have been known to spruce up their saddle bag offerings with logos or monograms, which may put off those who have a penchant for pared-back, unassuming elegance. By that measure, the Bottega Veneta Small Desiree saddle bag makes for a sensible choice.
Aligning with the Italian brand’s longstanding commitment to understated luxury, the Desiree is handcrafted out of supple lambskin, accented by a polished piece of gold hardware and a decorative knot detail on the strap. Opening the flap closure yields an interior lined in the same supple lambskin, but without any other additional pockets.
French label Chloé is most often linked with the Bohemian/folk aesthetic, especially from around the point of the early 2000s. And much of their success can be attributed to their collection of accessory designs, with bags such as the Paddingon, the Nile, and of course, the Marcie, being stalwart favourites for those who prefer a more rustic whimsy to their day-to-day apparel.
In the Marcie’s case, it was designed with the familiar lines of a saddle bag, down to the equestrian-inspired details such as saddle stitching on the front flap. An adjustable shoulder strap meant that you could sling it crossbody, while the bag’s inner compartments yield a large main section for your daily bits-and-bobs, in addition to a slip pocket in the front.
Note: Prices quoted for this item are converted from USD based on rates at the time of writing.
Equally distinctive in that same Bohemian vibe is the Mulberry Amberley bag, which injects a more English sense of casual countryside elegance into its design. Constructed out of pebbled grain calf leather, its supple shape is especially elegant when worn with some amount of items in it, which will cause the leather to slouch ever so slightly.
And where that is concerned, you are more likely than not to find yourself carrying everything you need in a day and more in it, owing to its spacious interior that comes with one slip pocket in the back. Naturally, the bag’s strap is adjustable, making it a perfect fit on almost all heights and statures.
Note: Prices quoted for this item are converted from USD based on rates at the time of writing.
Named after Christian Dior’s pet dog, Bobby, the Dior Bobby bag is a relatively new entry to the historic French maison‘s roster of classic designs. Introduced as part of Dior’s Fall 2020 collection under Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri, it has since gained a considerable amount of popularity among the brand’s clients since its debut. And that’s not difficult to imagine why, when one considers its effortlessly practical and chic sensibilities.
Featuring the prerequisite curved bottom and straight top-edge, the Bobby bag’s only defining design motif can be found in its faux buckle that is emblazoned with the ‘CD’ motif, stowing a magnetic closure from view. Within, a spacious main compartment grants plenty of room for daily essentials, coupled with a slip pocket in the back. Of course, as expected, an adjustable crossbody strap is available.
As for those who enjoy the rocker-boy cool of Hedi Slimane, French label Celine offers the Folco bag up for consideration. One of their lesser-known designs, this piece embodies all of the new house codes inherent to the storied brand since Slimane assumed the role of Creative Director back in 2018. Keeping in line with his vision, the bag offers nothing extraneous where embellishments are concerned.
Wrapped in Celine’s now signature Triomphe monogrammed coated canvas and trimmed in brown leather, the Folco’s lone defining feature can be found in the raised leather strip that connects with its underside buckle. Open up the front flap, and the bag’s cavernous main compartment will make easy work of storing all of your day-to-day needs, while an adjustable, non-removable crossbody strap helps keep the bag out of your way when you’re out and about.
A compilation of the must-have saddle bags simply would not be complete without mentioning arguably the most iconic design to ever bear the name: Dior’s Saddle Bag. A Y2K cult icon that sparked a frenzy among celebrities upon its launch, the bag was catapulted into superstardom when fictional New York stalwart and fashion victim, Carrie Bradshaw, was seen sporting the look on Sex and The City.
Debuting in 1999 as part of John Galliano’s Dior Fall/Winter 2000 presentation, the design of the Saddle Bag was said to have been inspired by an arresting photograph lensed by Helmut Newton entitled Saddle I, Paris, 1976. In it, a female model can be seen on all fours wearing a jockey’s saddle on her back.
But of course, Dior Saddle Bag was never meant to be worn as a practical crossbody, as evidenced by its shoulder strap. While newer iterations come with a removable crossbody strap now, this cult classic handbag is best served tucked under your underarm.
As for the modern minimalist with a penchant for avant garde design, there’s always the Loewe Gate saddle bag, penned by British fashion wunderkind J.W. Anderson. At first, it may be difficult to immediately identify the Gate bag as a saddle shape, given its rather unconventional design motifs that include a knotted detail in the front, alongside unique gold hardware accents on the gusset.
But in essence, it retains all of the key aspects of a typical saddle shape, including a front flap, curved bottom, and of course, an adjustable strap that allows for both crossbody and shoulder carry styles. Uniquely enough, the inside of this bag is bisected to offer two sections for neater storage.
Another saddle bag that isn’t marketed as such, is Saint Laurent’s Kaia bag. While the French brand may have seen considerable success in some of its bag designs such as the Sac De Jour, the Niki, and the Envelope, there exist a plethora of underdogs from within their range worthy of a second look.
Given its dimensions, the Kaia bag is one of the smaller saddle bag offerings on our list. Made out of a grained calfskin, you can expect a decent amount of durability and resilience against scratches with the Kaia. And while it may be small, it still is a tiny wonder that will be able to handle most of your essentials for hands-free day-to-night style, staying true to the expectations of saddle bag ethos.
All of our previous entries have featured largely understated designs, as far as saddle bags go. In every instance, they share the key elements of the Western frontier staple, including a front-flap closure, some form of a buckle detail, and of course, an adjustable leather crossbody strap. But for those who want an added touch of glitz, one can always rely on Versace.
Taking the form of the Greca Goddess bag, this newer addition to the Italian brand’s range is designed with a half-moon base and a front flap adorned with a luxurious gold Greca chain hardware motif. Speaking of the chain, the Greca Goddess bag can be worn with both a metal chain strap, or a leather strap depending on your preference.
Mini bag lovers, do not despair as we have yet another option for you to weigh in on, by way of the Gucci Horsebit 1955 Mini Rounded Saddle Bag. With a storied heritage of inspiration from the equestrian world, many of Gucci’s core house codes feature motifs from horseback riding, chief of which being the namesake horsebit hardware, which was designed after the metal piece horses bite on to control the movement of a horse’s head.
From their signature Horsebit 1955 range, the Mini Rounded Saddle Bag is as traditional of a saddle bag shape as one can expect to find. Covered in the brand’s GG Supreme monogrammed coated canvas, this crossbody design is adorned with a horsebit detail on the front.
Note: Prices quoted for this item are converted from USD based on rates at the time of writing.
Given the connection between saddle bags and equestrianism, it should raise no eyebrows that American fashion label Ralph Lauren, best recognised by its polo-player-on-horseback logo, would have a suitable design to offer for those who want a slice of saddle bag action.
This comes in the guise of the Polo ID Saddle Bag, which by all accounts ticks every box for a strong contender. Made of sturdy, grained calfskin leather, the bag sports the usual half-moon base and features a vertical oblong piece of gold hardware with a cutout of the Ralph Lauren logo. Inside, you’ll find three compartments: one main section, a smaller slip pocket in the front, and a zippered one at the back for all your organisation needs.
Lastly, for those who want a well-made, robust saddle bag that won’t break the bank, Malaysian luxury leather goods brand Bonia offers perhaps the best value for money. This piece is made out of a combination of supple calf leather and the label’s own monogrammed coated canvas for a striking look.
As one would expect, the exterior design is deliberately simple, with the front flap only adorned with Bonia’s latest ‘BB’ logo in metal hardware. A spacious interior with a zippered pocket and slip pocket awaits the city commuter on the go, ensuring that he or she never has to leave anything behind.
Feature and hero image credits: Saint Laurent, Gucci
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
1. Is the saddle bag a good investment?
– Saddle bags are a great investment into your wardrobe as they are both highly functional and stylish at the same time.
– Of all the bags to be released in the market, the Birkin and Kelly are arguably the best bags to invest in.
– Traditionally, saddle bags are attached to horse saddles to allow the rider to store their items.