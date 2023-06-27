Maison Boucheron announces Han So-hee as newest global ambassador

Esteemed actress Han So-hee has been announced as high jewellery brand Boucheron’s newest global ambassador. As the first Korean to achieve the role, the brand chose to develop a partnership with Han due to a similarity in values.

“I am very happy and proud to welcome Han So-hee within the Boucheron family,” said Hélène Poulit-Dusquesne, the CEO of Maison Boucheron. “The strong values we share, her inspiring career path and her unique sense of style makes her the perfect embodiment of the Maison’s ethos.”

“By announcing her as our new global brand ambassadress, we also reassert our presence in Korea which is more than ever a strategic market for Boucheron,” Polit-Dusquesne added.

As an actress, Han is renowned for her impressive resumé and unique charm, while on the silver screen, she portrays stylish, bold and free-spirited characters. Her leading role as Jiwoo in My Name (Netflix, 2021) cemented her as an up-and-coming star, with her performance in the series reflecting qualities of strength and protection at the core of the Maison’s famed Quatre collection.

Starting her career in modelling in 2017, Han garnered further recognition when she took a step into the world of acting. With other roles in acclaimed dramas such as TBC’s The World of the Married and Nevertheless under her belt, her influence grew after winning the Best New Actress award at the Asia Artist awards in 2021.

“I am very honoured to become an ambassador of a High Jewellery Maison with such a singular identity and a unique legacy,” said Han in a press release. “I very much look forward to this exciting creative collaboration.”

In the newly released photos, Han captivates audiences with a sophisticated allure. Dressed in full monochrome, Boucheron’s signature pieces add a touch of boldness to her ensemble.

In another news, Han is set to star in upcoming Netflix K-drama Gyeongseong Creature, which will be released nearing the end of 2023. The historical series takes place in the spring of 1945, where two young adults will battle to survive against the wrath of a deadly creature.

(Images: Boucheron)