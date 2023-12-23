Korean fashion brand Mardi Mercredi opens its first store in Hong Kong

Mardi Mercredi has opened its first store in Hong Kong at K11 MUSEA. Visit the Korean clothing brand with your friends and let the Mardi flower accompany you through a warm and cozy winter.

While Mardi Mercredi’s signature flower tee has already been a hit at women’s markets in Tsim Sha Tsui, Mong Kok and Causeway Bay, the brand had no official sales channels in Hong Kong until now. Available at its Hong kong location are a cohesive selection of Mardi’s pieces and collections. Among them are its signature flower hoodie. Priced at HK$550, the cost is similar to that of Mardi’s stores in South Korea.

The brand’s first store in Hong Kong features a simple bright red sign with the iconic bright green “flowermardi” patterns decorating the glass storefront. Inside, the bright walls and neatly arranged clothes exude a certain charm under the spotlight. To celebrate the store opening, Mardi will be launching an exclusive Hong Kong tee and giving away a complimentary reusable bag.

Mardi Mercredi was launched in 2018 by South Korean couple Peace Hwamok Park and Valerie S Lee. Valerie holds the belief that women all over the world love flowers and wanted her husband to create a graphic with flowers as the theme. Thus, Hwamok designed the “flowermardi” pattern overnight featuring a flower with overlapping petals. The flower print was a huge hit and became the brand’s signature design.

Mardi Mercredi Hong Kong Store | Tsim Sha Tsui

Shop 118C, 1/F, K11 MUSEA, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

Mon-Sun 11:00-21:00

+852 6802 5670

Images: @mardi_mercredi_hk/Instagram