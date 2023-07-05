The Martine Rose x Nike Football collection is dropping this month

There’s much to look forward to in the fashion collaboration between British-Jamaican fashion designer Martine Rose and footwear giant Nike.

At a first glance, it becomes apparent that the collection pushes the boundaries of traditional gender norms. Not only is it composed of a variety of tailored, gender-neutral apparel, but it also introduces three new colourways to the Shox Mule MR 4 shoe.

In gradient hues of blue-to-purple and yellow-to-orange, the redesigns pay homage to the brightly branded goalkeeper jerseys of the 1990s. The third redesign sees bold splatters of paint across the medials of the shoe.

With an aim to bring a fresh take on football styling for both men and women, the collection incorporates a gender-fluid quality into its suit jackets, trench coats, trousers, and shirts. The pieces play with different styling elements of a footballer’s wardrobe, reflecting the moments when they would “get off the plane” or “arrive on the pitch”.

Along with several iterations of the Shox Mule MR 4, complementary accessories such as visor-like sunglasses, stockings and gloves are also included.

“When a woman wears a suit, it expresses strength, resilience and beauty,” said Martine Rose in the collection notes. “I want women to feel powerful in their suits as men do. Moreover, there’s no gender attached to the suit. Anyone can wear it.”

As we gear up for this summer’s premier sporting event, Rose created her collection with the needs of elite footballers in mind. By dissolving gender stereotypes, the pieces define a new era in women’s football.

“I hope one day we’re not talking about gender in sports; we’re just talking about the sport itself,” Rose added. “When everything is stripped back, only the game remains.”

The Martine Rose x Nike football collection will be available on the official Martine Rose website beginning July 25, and on Nike SNKRS and select retailers from July 27. Until then, stay tuned for more updates and take a closer look at the collection below.