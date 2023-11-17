Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM announces partnership with Adrian Cheng

Matthew M. Williams has just announced a partnership with K11‘s Adrian Cheng.

It is big news from Hong Kong’s fashion scene as it has just been revealed that a partnership between Matthew M. Williams’ label, 1017 Alyx 9SM, and Adrian Cheng has been secured. While Slam Jam’s Luca Benini (also the Co-founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM) will remain a minority shareholder, Cheng has taken up a majority stake in 1017 Alyx 9SM.

Williams commented on the new era of the label with, “Working with Adrian Cheng opens up exciting possibilities for the future of our brand.” Cheng, who also serves on the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee for the Hong Kong government, has long championed arts and fashion initiatives in the city of Hong Kong and has often been an early adopter of emerging tech. Fully committed to Williams’ progressive vision, Cheng looks to “help the brand grow and open monobrand shops over the next two years.”

There is no news on how this new partnership will affect 1017 Alyx 9SM, nor has anything been revealed on if LVMH had to clear the decision due to Williams’ work as the creative director of Givenchy. Hopefully, the Matthew M. Williams/Adrian Cheng partnership means Hong Kong will get a few more major runway collection shows in the near future.

