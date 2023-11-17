facebook
Home > Style > Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM announces partnership with Adrian Cheng
Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM announces partnership with Adrian Cheng
Style
17 Nov 2023 08:00 PM

Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM announces partnership with Adrian Cheng

Ambrose Leung

Matthew M. Williams has just announced a partnership with K11‘s Adrian Cheng.

It is big news from Hong Kong’s fashion scene as it has just been revealed that a partnership between Matthew M. Williams’ label, 1017 Alyx 9SM, and Adrian Cheng has been secured. While Slam Jam’s Luca Benini (also the Co-founder of 1017 ALYX 9SM) will remain a minority shareholder, Cheng has taken up a majority stake in 1017 Alyx 9SM.

Williams commented on the new era of the label with, “Working with Adrian Cheng opens up exciting possibilities for the future of our brand.” Cheng, who also serves on the Mega Arts and Cultural Events Committee for the Hong Kong government, has long championed arts and fashion initiatives in the city of Hong Kong and has often been an early adopter of emerging tech. Fully committed to Williams’ progressive vision, Cheng looks to “help the brand grow and open monobrand shops over the next two years.”

There is no news on how this new partnership will affect 1017 Alyx 9SM, nor has anything been revealed on if LVMH had to clear the decision due to Williams’ work as the creative director of Givenchy. Hopefully, the Matthew M. Williams/Adrian Cheng partnership means Hong Kong will get a few more major runway collection shows in the near future.

For more style news, Nike x sacai and Jean Paul Gaultier team up for a new Vaporwaffle drop.

1017 Alyx 9sm Adrian Cheng Matthew M. Williams
Matthew M. Williams’ 1017 Alyx 9SM announces partnership with Adrian Cheng

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

Sign up for our newsletters to have the latest stories delivered straight to your inbox every week.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

Most Popular

View all Articles

Recommended For You

For your daily updates on all things luxury, follow us at @lifestyleasiahk

Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.