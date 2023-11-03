McDonald’s joins Crocs in new clog collaboration

McDonald’s x Crocs is the latest unexpected collaboration coming out from the foam clogs specialists.

Teaming up with the fast food giant, four different pairs of clogs will be offered up. Each pair celebrates signature characters and motifs from McDonald’s.

The characters Grimace, Birdie the Early Bird, and Hamburglar are all represented in their signature colour schemes with the Grimace theme really shining through via the Cozzzy silhouette and its purple fuzzy liner. For those looking to represent the Golden Arches as a whole, there is also a version that is clad in the classic McDonald’s red and yellow with an image of fries.

The custom Jibbitz for this collaboration is also equally playful as tiny characters, burger packaging, soft drink cups, fries, and the timeless “M” arches logo are all present. It has been quite some time since McDonald’s really used their original characters in merch so this nostalgic release is sure to win over those born in the early ’90s.

Sanckolator indicates that this McDonald’s Crocs collection dropped yesterday at select retailers for a price of $70 – $75 USD (~580 HKD) but we have yet to see them on the Hong Kong site. We’re looking forward to seeing these on peoples’ feet although it would have been nice to include Officer Big Mac and Mayor McCheese.

(Image: Crocs)