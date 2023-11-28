IWC brings the Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” to life in new Big Pilot’s Watch

The Mercedes-AMG IWC partnership continues in the newest collaborative timepiece from the Schaffhausen-based watchmaker — the new Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63 (Ref. 501201).

As a relationship that started back in 2004 — giving rise to watches like the titanium Ingenieur AMG (Ref.3227), and the more recent Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula One™ Team (Ref. 388108) — the collaborative effort between the two names is one of the most long-standing between two brands from the watch and automotive industries.

This new watch takes shape in IWC’s classic Big Pilot’s Watch and merges the Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” within its design language. Featuring MANUFAKTUR night black magno and gold-color scheme, combining black and gold in a striking way. The 46.2 mm case and crown are made of 18-carat Armor Gold®, which has all the lustre of red gold but has a modified microstructure that makes the material significantly harder and more wear-resistant.

Continuing the Mercedes-AMG G 63 “Grand Edition” design cues, the black dial on the watch features a relief-effect technical texture as a direct nod to the performance SUV’s front grilles and air intakes. This texture is matched by the numerals and indices, which are three-dimensional and PVD-treated appliques. The subdials at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock position (power reserve and small seconds, respectively) may also look familiar as they are a direct translation of the headlights of the G-Class.

Christian Knoop, Chief Design Officer IWC Schaffhausen, comments, “In the 20th year of our partnership with Mercedes-AMG, we are adding another edition to our legendary line-up of special Big Pilot’s Watches. Inspired by the typical design elements of the G-Class and the bold colour scheme of the recently launched Grand Edition, the striking design of the Big Pilot’s Watch AMG G 63 is luxurious and almost exuberant.”

The “Grand Edition” itself is limited to 1,000 examples at €228,896.50 EUR, whereas the Big Pilot is currently open to enquires with a retail price of €38,100 EUR. With the launch of the watch in Hong Kong, IWC celebrated with Mercedes-AMG and the Geländewagen Club (G-Class Club) in Hong Kong for the launch of the special-edition watch. Watch the video above to see the fleet of G-Wagens cruise through Hong Kong and into the woods where the watch is finally unveiled.

(Images: Affalterbach/Graz/Schaffhausen)

