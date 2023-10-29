11 most expensive pet accessories ever

For some of us, just a regular doggy bed or a simple cat toy just won’t do our precious babies justice. These luxury pet accessories, on the other hand, are the answers.

It’s time to dive headfirst into a realm where pet pampering knows no limits. It’s where the affluent give their four-legged friends the kind of life most of us can only dream of! From high-end designer collars to crystal-encrusted pet mansions, the pet accessory industry has exploded into a world where luxury is unmatched and somewhat unfathomable for the average joe. Wondering how crazy it can get? Well, brace yourself as we uncover the world’s most expensive luxury pet accessories ever made.

Among the many fashion houses that have ventured down this path, Kate Spade is the latest to launch a pet accessory collection geared towards pampering your pet. Featuring a playful palette and eye-catching prints, this lineup was launched in early October and covers everything from accessories to plush beds, ensuring your pet lives the high life. Prices range from around USD 40 to USD 160 for chic bandanas, comfy pet beds, and more, making it a win-win for both you and your pet. The collection is currently available only in selected markets such as Singapore, Malaysia and Australia, but we’re keeping our fingers crossed that it makes its way to Bangkok too.

If you’ve ever felt like your pet’s lifestyle is way too humble for their superior taste, we’ve got the solution. Read on for our list of the world’s most expensive luxury pet accessories today. It’s time for your pooch (and other furry friends) to get the royal treatment they deserve.

Here are the 11 most expensive luxury pet accessories for your fur babies

La Collection de Bijoux’s “Amour Amour” Dog Collar

Price: USD 3.2 million

Introducing the world’s most extravagant dog collar – “Amour Amour” – often dubbed the “Bugatti of dog collars” by celebrities. There are a staggering 1,600 hand-set diamonds set individually into this opulent piece, which boasts a 52-carat weight. The masterpiece is a part of the esteemed La Collection de Bijoux and features a remarkable 7-carat diamond at the centre. The accessory is crafted from a blend of diamonds, platinum, 18k white gold, and the finest-grade crocodile leather.

This luxurious fusion culminates in a dog collar fit for royalty, surpassing the boundaries of pet accessories to become an icon of lavish indulgence. Reality television personality Holly Madison’s adorable fur baby had the honour of showcasing the exquisite “Amour Amour” collar for a 2010 cover shoot in FIDO Friendly magazine.

Radura Pet Bed By Gucci

Price: USD 7,500

In homage to the House’s love for all creatures, Gucci has introduced a joyful collection of pet accessories that beautifully encapsulates the brand’s iconic logos, materials, and symbols, all in miniature form. This exquisite pet bed features the emblematic Radura print in rich brown and green hues. Its wooden structure provides stability and durability, ensuring a safe and secure retreat for your beloved pet. Inside, a plush cotton lining guarantees a cosy and comfortable haven for your furry friend.

Measuring a generous 31.5 inches in width, 17.7 inches in height, and 17.7 inches in depth, this pet bed offers ample space for your pet to lounge in style. Crafted in Italy, it reflects the brand’s dedication to craftsmanship and quality. Practicality meets luxury with the cotton canvas upholstery treated with a stain repellent and antibacterial agent. This ensures that not only is your pet’s space visually stunning, but it’s also easy to maintain and keep fresh, making it the ultimate combination of style and convenience.

Roberto Cavalli Home Embroidered-Logo Pet Bed

Price: USD 5,798

Designed to ensure your furry friend shines in the dog-eat-dog world of fashion, the Roberto Cavalli Pets collection was launched in 2009. Inspired by designer Eva Cavalli’s deep love for animals, this couture line for small and medium-sized dogs offers satin-trimmed bathrobes, silk shorts, shearling jackets, velour tracksuits, as well as chic accessories like quilted carriers, patent-leather collars, and leashes.

One of the most expensive luxury pet accessories among the lot, is this extraordinary pet bed. Adorned with the iconic Cavalli animal print, it offers a world of comfort with its padded design, ensuring your pet gets its beauty rest in maximum comfort every night.

Crafted from a unique blend of materials, including wood, cotton, polyurethane, and other fibres, this oval-shaped pet bed features an all-around zip fastening, making it as stylish as it is practical.

Louis Vuitton Classic Dog Carrier

Price: USD 2,940

The Louis Vuitton Classic Dog Carrier is a modern take on timeless luxury with a touch of innovation. Crafted in iconic Monogram canvas with natural cowhide trim, this carrier combines elegance and function seamlessly, just like its historic predecessor. Designed for both you and your furry companion, it ensures comfort and style at every step. The plush carpet and soft ventilation net guarantee a snug journey for your pet, while the adjustable shoulder strap makes it effortless for you to carry.

Measuring 44 x 32 x 23 cm, this carrier is both compact and spacious, ideal for small to medium-sized pets. The Monogram coated canvas exudes a timeless charm, accentuated by the natural cowhide leather trim and gold-colour hardware. The rounded zipped top closure keeps your pet secure, while the magnetic closure on the side flap adds an extra layer of convenience.

Wait, there’s more – the carrier features a removable, washable soft carpet with a washable cover, a practical inside leash attached to the bag, and even a customisable name tag for that personalised touch. Plus, hot stamping is available to make it truly unique. With a removable, adjustable strap offering various carrying options and double handles for added convenience, it’s no surprise that this Louis Vuitton Dog Carrier makes it to the list of most expensive luxury pet accessories.

The Royal Crown Derby “Imari” Pet Bowl

Price: USD 2,400

Can you believe that some folks don’t even bother to coordinate their pet’s fine china with the family’s everyday tableware? Well, we say let your pet dine like the true royalty they are! Thanks to ceramic wizard Peter Ting’s exquisite 22k gold Royal Crown Derby “Imari” pet bowl, your four legged baby can now get a taste of opulence! The 20LTD Gold Brushed Pet Bowl is not just a vessel; it’s a regal statement, and it pairs perfectly with your own luxurious dinnerware.

Swarovski-Studded Cat Flap

Price: USD 1,220

Say hello to the ultimate in opulent pet pampering – the Swarovski crystal-encrusted cat flap! It’s not just a pet accessory; it’s a dazzling statement that promises to add a touch of glamour to any back door. While it’s pegged as a “must-have” in the world of most expensive luxury pet accessories, there’s just one little detail to keep in mind – this extravagant cat flap comes with a princely price tag of USD 1,220.

Designed to make your pets feel like the “kings of the castle,” these custom-made entrances have caused quite the stir. Based in Hertfordshire, the company offers various designs, including charming stable door and Roman arch styles. But the one that’s turning heads and wagging tails is the cat flap adorned with over 1,000 Swarovski crystals. It’s the perfect blend of functionality and fabulousness, ensuring your pet enters and exits with the unmatched elegance they deserve.

Prada Nylon Dog Harness

Price: HKD 7,650/ USD 1,020

This isn’t your average harness — it’s a blend of sophistication and technical allure, crafted from Prada’s signature nylon fabric, a material that revolutionised the luxury world. As a piece of the brand’s DNA, it doesn’t just offer functionality but flaunts a generous dose of fashion-forward flair. Practicality meets panache with a side-release buckle for easy-on, easy-off convenience. And the enamelled metal triangle logo? Well, it’s the haute couture cherry on top of this chic accessory. Standing at a height of 2cm, this imported dog harness is your furry friend’s passport to the world of high-end fashion. Get ready for walks that are as stylish as they are fun, because when it comes to pampering your pet, Prada has you both covered.

Gucci Love Parade Large Pet Bowl

Price: USD 615

Enhance your pet’s dining experience with the Gucci Love Parade Large Pet Bowl. As a tribute to the enduring inspiration animals provide to Gucci, this exquisite pet bowl showcases the iconic black Herbarium print on Richard Ginori porcelain. In rich black and beige, it features the Gucci logo print, adding a touch of designer flair to your pet’s space. With a diameter of 7 inches and a height of 2.4 inches, this bowl is as stylish as it is functional. While this pet bowl’s price tag might seem like a walk in the park compared to the Amour Amour and the Radura Pet Bed by Gucci, shelling out $615 for your pet’s dining in style might seem a little too extravagant.

Versace Crystal Medusa Small Pet Raincoat

Price: USD 325

Upgrade your pet’s rainy-day style with the Crystal Medusa Small Pet Raincoat by Versace. This waterproof pet raincoat marries fashion and function, offering your furry friend the ultimate protection from the elements. Embellished with a glistening Crystal Medusa motif on the back, this raincoat adds a touch of opulence to even the gloomiest days. The adjustable straps ensure a secure and comfortable fit, making it the perfect accessory for your pet’s outdoor adventures.

Crafted from 100% polyester for durability and lined with 100% cotton for comfort, this raincoat is a true testament to Versace’s commitment to quality and luxury. Let your pet shine, even in the rain, with the Crystal Medusa Small Pet Raincoat – a must-have for the sartorially-savvy pet owner.

Louis Vuitton Collar XS Monogram

Price: USD 315

Unleash your pet’s inner fashionista with the Louis Vuitton Monogram Leash! Crafted from iconic Monogram canvas and timeless natural cowhide, this leash is a nod to Louis Vuitton’s history of luxury. Measuring at 13.1 x 0.6 x 0.2 inches, it’s the perfect accessory for fashion-forward pups. The natural cowhide leather trim and gold-colour hardware add that touch of sophistication, while the adjustable length (ranging from 24 cm to 29 cm) ensures it fits perfectly for every outing. But here’s where it gets pawsitively fabulous – the leash comes with a customisable miniature luggage tag that can be hot-stamped with your pet’s initials. It’s not just a leash; it’s a statement piece that showcases your pet’s distinct personality. And for the ultimate luxury bougie pet combo, pair it with the Louis Vuitton Dog Carrier. Let the world be a runway for both you and your fur baby!

Kate Spade’s “Call It A Day” Pet Bed

Price: USD 99.95

Treat your pooch to the ultimate relaxation spot with the newly launched Kate Spade “Call It a Day” Pet Bed. This comfortable haven measures 11 inches in height, 27 inches in width, and 21 inches in depth, providing ample space for your pet to unwind. The washable outer cover ensures easy cleaning, and the removable filling makes it a breeze to maintain. With a woven label logo, it adds a touch of designer sophistication to your pet’s space. Crafted from durable polyester, it’s designed for both comfort and style, making it the ideal retreat for your beloved companion.

Which of the most expensive luxury pet accessories do you find worth the investment?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is the most expensive dog bowl in the world?

The 22-carat-gold-gilded Royal Crown Derby Old Imari bowl, which retails for USD 858, is one of the most expensive dog bowls in the world.

What is the most purchased pet item?

Dog beds.

What is the most expensive designer dog collar?

The most expensive dog collar in the world is the USD 3.2 million, diamond-studded Amour Amour, once dubbed as “the Bugatti of dog collars”.

What is the demand for pet accessories?

The pet accessories market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 13,243.92 million.