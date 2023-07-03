Take a first look at MSCHF’s Big Black Boots

If you’re a fan of MSCHF’s Big Red Boots, you’ll be stoked to hear that they’re getting a new makeover: an all-black colourway is officially set for release.

Coined – you guessed it – the Big Black Boot, the latest model features the same matte rubber finish as its other iterations, giving it a cool, charcoal-black appearance. The boots are built the same as the OGs, it’s just that they definitely look moodier with a black getup.

The boots were first released in their classic red earlier this year, and since then, they have taken the internet by storm. Along with the newest black colourway, there have been several unique spins on the boot design, including custom jobs and even a collaboration between Crocs and MSCHF that took the form of bright yellow, swiss-cheese themed footwear.

Most recently, the boots also received an unofficial Chrome Hearts-inspired makeover by South Korean artist, rapper and fashion designer MeLoveMeALot.

Based in New York, MSCHF is an art collective that’s famed for its unconventional approach towards fashion and design. Other than the outrageous boots, it’s definitely no stranger to polarising footwear – the Satan Shoes, for instance, are based off of Nike’s Air Max 97s, and contain a drop of human blood. Let that sink in.

While the Big Black Boots featured on content creator Javel Berlin’s Instagram have been confirmed by MSCHF, an official release date for the shoes has not yet been announced. However, we’re assuming that the footwear will retail for around the price of the original Big Red Boots, which were recently restocked and are largely still available on the website.

So, what’s the takeaway? Well, MSCHF’s Big Boot saga is clearly not over yet, so stay tuned for the next update on them. For now, enjoy a closer look at the boots down below.

(Image: @javelberlin)