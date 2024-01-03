facebook
Nadine Ghosn breaks down her famous "Veggie Burger Ring"
Style
03 Jan 2024

Nadine Ghosn breaks down her famous “Veggie Burger Ring”

Ambrose Leung

Nadine Ghosn recently stopped by Hong Kong and we caught up with her to discuss jewellery and plans for bringing her brand to the city.

When it comes to fun and inventive jewellery, none do it better than the Singapore-based designer. One of the pieces that she created early on is the Veggie Burger Ring, and it was met with praise and was eventually picked up by NIGO.

 

Six layers of precious metal and stones come together for a shiny stack. Known for taking ordinary objects in life and adding her own extraordinary touch to them, Ghosn’s work has since gone on the catch the attention of artists like Drake and Lil Yachty.

The stack is broken down as such: top bun (with sesames) and ketchup detail, veggie burger patty, onion (princess cut diamonds), tomato, lettuce, and bottom bun with mustard detail — all rings can be worn separately. This amounts to 42 grams of 18k rose gold and 260 stones (0.58cts champagne diamonds, 0.90cts sapphires, 1.75cts tsavorites, 0.49cts rubies, and 0.49cts of princess cut diamonds).

On top of detailing the inspiration behind the ring, the designer also revealed that she has plans for something “special” in Hong Kong for Art Basel, 2024.

Diamonds Nadine Ghosn
Nadine Ghosn breaks down her famous “Veggie Burger Ring”

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

 
