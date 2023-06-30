NAMESAKE delivers futuristic 4D collab with adidas for SS24

After a series of collaborations with Gucci and Wales Bonner, German sportswear giant adidas is adding another label to its repertoire. In an exciting move, Taiwanese fashion label NAMESAKE is set to join forces with Adidas for a futuristic footwear release.

After a brief feature on the SS24 runway during Paris Fashion Week, the latest models play around with 4D-printed silhouettes and a new, clear-cut instalment of the adidas Response CL mid-cut design.

While 4D printing involves the same techniques used in 3D printing, it is a new, innovative phenomenon as the element of time is introduced into the design. The 3D objects created have the ability to adapt to different environments.

In the case of some shoe designs, 4D-printed silhouettes are created specifically in consideration of the wearer’s unique foot structure, even giving them the ability to fit better over time.

The most prevalent silhouette involves a latticed sole piece that boosts the wearer up a few inches. A ballooning collar in a soft shade of cream envelops the ankle, while a three-legged, or three-striped cage akin to a squid’s tentacles wrap around the midsole of the shoe.

The upper comes in several variations, including classic black and a checkerboard pattern reminiscent of the Vans slip-on. While the powder-blue variation sports the same exaggerated sole, zippers lace the upper of the shoe.

A bootlike silhouette is doused in monochromatic shades of ivory, its panelled upper cutting a sleek pattern across the body of the shoe. In lieu of shoelaces, a braided band ties the uppers together.

Founded by three Taiwanese brothers in honour of their father, the NAMESAKE label is described as a “home for the next gener-actions” on their Instagram page.

For a closer look of the upcoming shoe release, check out the photos in the gallery below. Until then, stay tuned for more news on the NAMESAKE x Adidas SS24 footwear collab.