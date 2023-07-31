New Balance and Blue Bottle Coffee have a Fresh Foam X brewing

New Balance and Blue Bottle Coffee have just released an exciting new collaboration. The unforeseen match-up celebrates the love for coffee and running.

Arriving on the Foam X 1080v12 platform the colourway of the coffee roaster actually works well with the running silhouette. Crafted for the highest levels of performance, the trainer features the Fresh Foam X midsole foam (made with approximately 3% bio-based content), Hypoknit panels for stretch and support, a blown rubber outsole, and a pressure-mapped underfoot.

Each pair has dope-dyed uppers, a technique that reduces water consumption by roughly 80% a year compared to traditional methods. The clean colorway sees white and cream on the uppers and midsole, respectively, and is accented by a gum outsole and Blue Bottle’s signature bottle logo at the heel, and a blue “N” logo at the lateral side.

While ready to be worn for your next outdoor run, the New Balance x Blue Bottle lightweight trainers are also ideal for city walking. Its versatile colour scheme also works for most summer outfits. Those interested can find this releasing this week for roughly $179 USD in limited quantity over at New Balance’s store on August 1.

In other footwear news, Nike releases Barbie pink Dunk Low silhouette.

(Images: New Balance)