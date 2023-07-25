Nike releases Barbie pink Dunk Low silhouette

In true Barbiecore fashion, Nike is coming out with a Barbie-themed Dunk Low silhouette.

With such a large selection of Barbie-inspired releases dropping lately, you may be spoiled for choice, but this one by Nike is sure to be one of the most iconic ones yet. While the pink sneaker may not be an official collaboration between the sportswear giant and the Barbie franchise, the timing of its release is just right.

The new design features a base in light pink suede, complimented by subtle star motifs across the upper. Hot pink panels are overlaid across the shoe, echoing the colour of its glittering jelly outsole. Like the heel tab, the signature Nike swoosh lands in a shimmering shade of dark brown.

Of course, the shoe wouldn’t be complete without the gigantic “N” shaped lace charm, stylised with a Barbie-esque script font and emblazoned with sparkling faux diamonds. Silver accents appear also on the tongue branding of the shoe, boasting more star motifs complete with an embroidered Nike logo in cursive.

While there has not been an official release date for Nike’s latest Dunk Low silhouette, Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is already out in theatres worldwide. We’re sure it’s just around the corner.