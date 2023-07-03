Nike’s Calm slides are getting a flip-flop makeover

‘Tis the season for open-toed sandals, and what’s more perfect for all you Nike lovers than a pair of Calm slides? Well, they’ve recently gotten an exciting flip-flop-style update.

Even though the OG Calm slides haven’t officially dropped yet, there are already talks of their flip-flop counterparts’ July 13 release date.

The latest design is exclusive for women, and just like the Calm slide, they’re going to be available in several colourways. We know that pink, cream, and black are the featured colours.

Officially named the Calm Flip Flops, the latest footwear reflects the design language of the Calm slides. Structured with the quintessential foam base, specially shaped footbed, and rubber sole platforms, the flip flop features a Y-shaped strap branded with Nike’s classic swoosh instead of a singular oversized band.

Like the slides, the platforms come with a ribbed pattern that provide some grip to reduce abrasion and prevent wearers from slipping – after all, the foam makes for a very smooth surface.

While the flip flops definitely appear less bulky than the Calm slides, making them a welcome part of your summer wardrobe, one thing’s for sure – they’re both mad comfy. The Nike Calm Flip Flop will soon be available on Nike’s official website and select retailers. Until then, stay tuned for more updates about the latest sandals, and take a closer look at them down below.

