Nike Panda Dunk restock 2024: Sneaker details, pricing and where to buy them

Sneakerheads, assemble! Nike’s iconic Panda Dunk restock for 2024 is here. This time, the brand has released family sizing — Men’s, Women’s and Kids’ — for the iconic Black/White Dunk Low sneakers.

The Nike Dunk Low Panda debuted in March 2021 and continues to be one of the most sought-after versions of the shoe up to the present day. Over the years, the footwear giant has introduced multiple iterations of the iconic silhouette including Vintage Style Panda Highs, Panda Dunk Twist and Red Panda Dunk Low.

#SNAsks | Original or sequel? 🐼 (Both Nike Panda Dunks release tomorrow, October 27th.) pic.twitter.com/iCr49wauKZ — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) October 26, 2023

So, in case you are thinking of getting your hands on Nike Panda Dunks this year, here are the sneaker details, pricing and where to buy them.

Nike Panda Dunk Low 2024 shoe details

This specific version of the Nike Dunk Low comes in a black-and-white design and has informally earned the nickname Panda because of its dichromatic colourway. Its main features include a mostly white leather upper, accented by black leather overlays, notably seen in the Swoosh branding on the sides.

Complementing the design are black laces, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole. Although it resembles the panda bear, there are no intentional markings on the shoe directly linking it to the animal.

Nike Panda Dunks 2024 restock pricing details

As of January 2024, these are the prices for the different sizes of the shoes:

Men- USD 115 (SGD 153),

Women- USD 115 (SGD 153),

Big kids- USD 90 (SGD 120)

Little kids- USD 70 (SGD 93)

Toddlers- USD 55 (SGD 73)

Where to buy Nike Panda Dunks 2024 restock

Nike Panda Dunks are available to shop on Nike’s official website and Foot Locker. In case you are looking to shop internationally, you can purchase these kicks at Extra Butter, Sneaker Politics, DICK’s, SNS and WOODstack.

This story first appeared here.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Nike)