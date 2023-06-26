The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” just dropped

Off-White returns with Nike to create a unique pair of Air Force 1s – the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti.”

While this definitely isn’t their first collaboration, the newest sneaker design once again pays homage to the late founder of Off-White, Virgil Abloh.

Continuing a line of posthumous releases, the shoe is inspired by one of Abloh’s many passions, street art. As its focal point, the label’s branding is vibrantly airbrushed across the model’s lateral walls, done in a style emulating a graffiti tag. In rich shades of blue and purple, the tag stands out against the crisp white of the shoe, structured with ICA leather and spiked treading at its base.

Embroidered purple emblems adorn the tongue and heel of the shoe, echoing the accents of the graffiti design, while tiny orange banners follow Nike’s signature Swoosh for additional flair. Awash in a milky hue, Off-White’s iconic zip tie loops around a white shoelace.

Beginning in 2013 as the passion project of Abloh, who grew his brand into one of the biggest names in streetwear, he intended for his designs to express the “grey area between black and white.” Often experimenting with unconventional design elements such as barricade tape, zip ties and quotation marks, Abloh’s signature style soon became one of the most recognisable.

In a collaboration with Sotheby’s, the luxury streetwear brand had previously auctioned off eight pairs of the Nike Dunk Low “Virgil Abloh™ x Futura Laboratories.” However, Off-White surprised many sneaker aficionados by making the newest model available to the public. Since its images were leaked in Fall 2022, many have been eagerly awaiting its release.

The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid “Graffiti” currently retails at $205 USD. To cop a pair for yourself, head over to Off-White’s official website.