Onitsuka Tiger celebrates 75th anniversary with new ‘Astro Boy’ collaboration

Let’s Rocket! Onitsuka Tiger is launching a new collection with Astro Boy in celebration of its 75th anniversary. Following its debut at the brand’s Ginza pop-up store on December 12, the collection will soon be available online and at select stores worldwide from January 12 onwards.

This collection sees two legendary Japanese icons era collide for 43 co-branded items total. The series including sneakers, apparel, and accessories featuring a unique Astro Boy design and original logo created specially for the collaboration. Each purchase will come with an exclusive shopping bag and shoe boxes sporting the beloved robot.

Highlights of the collection include the Dentigre Puff Boot which imitate Astro Boy‘s iconic red boots (rockets not included). It’s chunky and fiery red, but still functional and fashionable. For something sleeker, turn to the new iterations of the MEXICO 66 SD, which come in “Fiery Red”, “Black”, and “Carrier Grey” with the anime character and his logo embellished across the uppers.

To go with the sneakers, you can mix and match between shirts, tracksuits, skirts, pants, and more from the collection. Finish off your look with a bomber jacket, sling bag, or bucket hat. The pieces allow you to experiment with layering and put together your personal look.

The Astro Boy collection is currently only available in Onitsuka Tiger’s Ginza pop-up store, which will stay open until January 31, and other Japanese branches. For those not in Japan, the collection will be launching online worldwide and in select stores on January 12. A pop-up is also coming to Samaritaine Paris Pont-Neuf in Paris starting from January 16.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)