Introducing Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2024 “Yellow Collection”

Onitsuka Tiger has just announce its full Spring/Summer 2024 catalogue.

From clothing, footwear, and new colourways of their classic silhouettes, Onitsuka Tiger’s upcoming offerings are not to be missed. Take a first look at what’s coming up below.

Yellow Tiger

Led by Creative Director Andrea Pompilio, Onitsuka Tiger first debuted its “Yellow Collection” at this year’s Milan Fashion Week following the theme of “Personal Layering“. Here, Onitsuka Tiger’s trademark layering enables endless options for individual expression using asymmetry, gathers, cutouts, and margins. This is all made possible by carefully selected materials — double-faced cotton fabric gives structure without being stiff, while nylon knits create a playful see-through look.

The floral prints featured in the collection were made in collaboration with Japanese textile graphic brand Nowartt. They took inspiration from the four elements of nature to deliver the message of “comfort of harmony with nature”.

New footwear designs were also introduced in the collection — take a look at the Duck Tiger sneakers, which come as slip-ons, high cuts, ankle boots, and trainers. The sneakers appear in coated canvas uppers with a bold yellow contrast on the front of the sole.

On the other hand, the Tiger Waraji is a modern take on the traditional Japanese footwear. Here, waraji is reimagined into platform sandals with the same laced-up look taken a step further. Instead of using straw, the Tiger Waraji is made with Nappa leather and velvet for added comfort and luxury. All pieces from this collection will be available from February 2024 onwards.

Otiger

Aiming to introduce more feminine styles to their catalogue, Onitsuka Tiger designed the new “Otiger” collection with women in mind. The collection is versatile and elegant utilizing fabrics that provide comfort and attractiveness and emphasise femininity. They can be dressed up or down — suitable for any occasion and worn according to your preferences. “Otiger” will be launching in April with designs available in “White,” “Orange,” and “Black.”

Red Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection will also see updates to their well-loved Red collection starting January. The classic MEXICO 66 is getting new seasonal colours. “Bright Vintage” injects vivid colours onto the signature tiger stripes while “Pale & Shade” mellows it out with trendy neutrals and pastels. The DELECITY style will be updated into the DELECITY SF with thinner soles as well as leather and suede uppers and new apparel and accessories will also be coming for you to complete your wardrobe. Tiger graphics and logo are featured on graphic t-shirts, sports suits, even socks and backpacks for an all-seasons look.

We recently visited Onitsuka Tiger’s showroom in Hong Kong as they presented their upcoming “Yellow” collection — check it out below.

(Images: Onitsuka Tiger)