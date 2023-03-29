Oris joins Disney’s ‘The Muppets’ for playful Kermit the Frog ProPilot X watch

Oris has beaten all the other watch brands to the punch in getting an official “Kermit” watch release. Debuted at this year’s Watches and Wonders, Oris has joined forces with Disney’s The Muppets Kermit the Frog for a playful green take on the ProPilot X.

Based on Oris 39mm titanium ProPilot X Calibre 400, this fresh new iteration features an eye-catching green dial that’s been colour matched with Kermit and is contrasted by a titanium case with satin and sandblasted finishes. Packing a tremendous amount of value, the watch is powered by the Oris in-house Calibre 400 which sees anti-magnetic properties, five days of power reserve, and is backed by a 10 year warranty.

One of the most surprising details can be found on the date wheel where, at the first of each month (AKA “Kermit Day”), Kermit’s iconic face appears at the 6 o’clock date window. This Oris watch is expected to drop in April this year for a retail price of HK$34,800.

(Images: Oris/Disney)