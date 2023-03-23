Pharrell Williams Shows Some of Lorraine Schwartz’s Most Iconic Diamonds in Latest Episode of JOOPITER TV

Pharrell Williams’s JOOPITER platform has just released a new video documenting its latest A Journey Through Gems auction featuring the legendary Lorraine Schwartz.

Like the previous video for the Son of a Pharaoh sale, which took place in New York last October, the video gives viewers a special look at another one of Williams‘ longstanding friendships, and the backstory of some of his most iconic pieces of jewelry.

Once more, Pharrell details his take on creativity and philosophy on creation, all the while handing rare diamonds, emeralds, and other precious stones.

Worn by the likes of Beyoncé, Kendall Jenner, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and even Carina Lau, Schwartz elaborates on the sale with, “to me, A Journey Through Gems is not only a curation of the finest bespoke high jewelry available now, but also the story of our journey and relationship as told through gems. I am excited to partner with JOOPITER for this once-in-a-lifetime sale, bringing access to these gems and their provenance to a global audience.”

Watch until the end to see Schwartz tease her over-the-top 15-carat diamond studs.