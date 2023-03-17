Phillips Reveals Patek Philippe Watch Once Owned by the Last Qing Emperor

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo has just unveiled a massive piece of horological history in conjunction with its new Asia headquarters in Hong Kong’s West Kowloon Cultural District.

The timepiece in question is a Patek Philippe Reference 96 Quantieme Lune that was once owned by the last Emperor of the Qing dynasty, Aisin-Giro Puyi. This cultural artefact is accompanied by other items that were once possessions of Aisin-Giro Puyi himself such as an inscribed paper fan, manuscript notebook, watercolour artwork, and a leather-bound copy of Confucius’ Analects.

The watch sees a triple date and moon phase complication, and a platinum case. To this date, only two other examples of the enamel Arabic “Roulette” configuration have been documented — one is part of the Patek Phillipe Museum collection while the other was sold in 1996 to a private collector.

Those in Hong Kong can view this extraordinary horological find at Phillips Hong Kong from March 18 to 31. The watch will then travel to New York, Singapore, London, Taipei, and end its journey in Geneva.

(Image: Courtesy of Phillips)