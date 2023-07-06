Qeelin announces Yoona Lim as brand ambassador

Yoona Lim, a member of Girls’ Generation, and now an esteemed actress in the industry, has now been unveiled as the fine jewellery house Qeelin’s brand ambassador.

Qeelin revealed its excitement in welcoming Yoona Lim as its brand ambassador, and that her signing is “to inspire a wide international audience” while “bringing positivity to the culture” in which Qeelin has thrived in.

Named after the Chinese mythical animal Qilin, the luxury jewellery house was founded in 2004 to redefine oriental symbolism and reinterpret traditional symbols into modern stylish jewellery designs for daily wear. As part of the luxury group Kering, Qeelin has successfully established a unique presence in the fine jewellery industry by sharing the East’s cultural heritage with the world.

In the newly released photos, Yoona is spotted to be wearing original Wulu designs, inspired from legendary gourd. Wearing Qeelin Wulu pendant, earing, bangle, and ring, Yoona effortlessly incorporates to share Qeelin’s harmonious and balanced philosophy.

Starting her career as a member of one of most famous girl group Girls’ Generation in 2007, Yoona has steadily become an acclaimed actress in the acting industry as well with her strong screen presence. As a global star with successful music and acting careers, Qeelin hopes to appeal to even wider audiences in the international stage by naming Yoona as Qeelin’s brand ambassador.

Yoona is currently starring in Netflix’s King the Land, which has been named as Netflix’s Global most-watched non-English TV Show for last week, with over 4 million views.

(Images: Qeelin)