Rimowa and Tiffany & Co. join forces for a stylish capsule collection

Rimowa, renowned for its craftsmanship and innovation in the world of luxury travel, has embarked on a groundbreaking collaboration with global luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co. The limited-edition Rimowa x Tiffany capsule collection, set to launch on September 26, represents a convergence of two iconic brands, offering an exquisite blend of daring design and incomparable materials.

For over a century, Rimowa has been at the forefront of elegant and functional travel solutions, setting the gold standard for discerning travellers. In a move that pushes the boundaries of luxury travel, the German Maison has teamed up with Tiffany & Co., a name synonymous with opulence and timeless jewellery. Introducing an innovative brushing technique, this exclusive capsule collection expertly reflects the distinctive facets of a diamond, paying homage to the iconic design legacy of the American brand.

Explore the limited-edition Rimowa x Tiffany capsule collection

The Rimowa x Tiffany collection showcases a new level of sophistication in travel companions. At its heart is the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Rock Cut Cabin suitcase, featuring a mesmerising ‘Rock Cut’ artwork that mimics the unique facets of a diamond, paying homage to Tiffany’s legendary designs. The tactile experience of this intricately patterned masterpiece is further enhanced by Rimowa’s classic grooved aluminium surface. Inside, the suitcase boasts the iconic Tiffany Blue lining, handles, luggage tag, and wheels.

Accompanying the suitcase is the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Case, also embossed with the ‘Rock Cut’ artwork and adorned with Tiffany Blue accents. This case is designed to safeguard treasured jewellery, with three levels of protection.

It includes a large mirror, customisable silver plaque, and a range of compartments for rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more.

Completing the collection is the Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. Jewellery Personal, which showcases Rimowa’s signature polycarbonate in the iconic Tiffany Blue hue. This exquisite case boasts six jewellery compartments, perfect for on-the-go storage of cherished belongings.

The Rimowa x Tiffany & Co. capsule collection offers seasoned travellers the ultimate investment in love and adventure. Starting September 26, 2023, these exclusive pieces will be available at select Rimowa stores worldwide and online at Rimowa.com. More details here.

(Main and featured images: Tiffany & Co.)

This story first appeared here.