12 Jun 2023 06:11 PM

New Rolex Daytona celebrates 100 years of 24 Hours of Le Mans

Ambrose Leung

Rolex is celebrating 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans Race with a special Cosmograph Daytona.

This original Rolex Daytona model takes the legendary model and adds elements that pay homage to the centenary of the iconic race. Crafted in 18 ct white gold with a Cerachrom bezel in black ceramic, this watch hides subtle details that pay tribute to the race. One of the more obvious details can be found in the number “100” on the tachymetric scale in red ceramic that represents the race’s 100th anniversary.

Not only is the watch cosmetically different, but the internals have been reworked with an exclusive calibre 4132 movement that now allows for the chronograph function to be counted over twenty-four hours instead of twelve — yet another nod to the legendary 24-hour race race.

In keeping with the latest Daytona released this year, this Le Mans version also has the new display caseback, showing off the 18 ct yellow gold oscillating weight, Chronergy escapement, Paraflex shock absorbers, and Côtes de Genève-decorated bridges. Collectors who are after modern Rolex watches that take references from vintage Daytonas (think Paul Newman), will want to take a closer look at this one. Head over to Rolex to learn more.

(Images: Rolex)

Ambrose Leung

Always on a journey to expand his knowledge, Ambrose is a blend of old-school charm and modern curiosity.

