Rolex unveils a number of new and exciting watches at Watches and Wonders 2023

Watches and Wonders 2023 is well underway and like all the previous instalments before, the world was eagerly waiting for Rolex’s big announcements.

This year, the watch brand did approach their new unveilings like previous years with minor tweaks and technical upgrades, but the main differences was that Rolex added another level of creativity not often seen with their releases.

While fans were disappointed to hear that both the Cellini and Milgauss would not be making a return to the lineup, their news was overshadowed by the inventive releases across the Daytona, Sky-Dweller, GMT-Master II, and Oyster Perpetual lines.

Take a look at the announcements below to learn more on Rolex’s new offerings announced at this year’s Watches and Wonders.



Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona

Marking the 60th anniversary of the Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona, Rolex has given the classic sports watch a minor facelift. On the exterior, the lugs and and case side have been redesigned to better reflect light and to emphasise the watch’s profile. The dial has also been refined with more balanced graphics and more harmonious colour combinations to work with the overall layout. The movement has also been updated to the calibre 4131. This new movement sees a cut-out oscillating weight, and has been finished to a higher specification with Côtes de Genève on the bridges. For the first time, the 950 platinum version will have a transparent caseback.

Another clean detail can be found on the versions using the Cerachrom bezel. Each bezel is now lined with a thin band of metal on its edge.



Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 (Aventurin/Carnelianz/Turquoise)

Three new versions of the Day-Date 36mm were unveiled with a focus on dial material and precious stones. Each hour marker sees diamonds with larger diamond-set Roman VI and IX markers adding to the presence of the dial. The main draw here is the use of colourful stone dials to harmonise with the precious metal case and band.

18 ct Everose gold is matched with green aventurine, 18 ct yellow gold with carnelian, and 18 ct white gold with turquoise. Each version sees a total 52 brilliant-cut diamonds on the bezel.



Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 (Jigsaw Puzzle)

The most shocking of the releases, Rolex unveiled a jigsaw puzzle-inspired Day-Date 36mm. Available in 18 ct yellow, white or Everose gold, the 12 o’clock day display has been converted to display inspirational keyword in English – “Happy”, “Eternity”, “Gratitude”, “Peace”, “Faith,” “Love”, and “Hope.” The date wheel has also be modified to show 31 exclusive emojis in place of the date numerals.

Furthering the creativity here is the champlevé enamelling depicting the puzzle on the dial. Turquoise blue, red, fuchsia, orange, green and yellow pieces are joined with 10 colourful baguette-cut sapphire hour markers.



Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II

Two new Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master II were introduced — one crafted in yellow Rolesor and Oystersteel and the other entirely in yellow gold. Both feature a 24-hour graduated monobloc Cerachrom bezel insert in grey and new powdered yellow “GMT-Master II” lettering. These two are now fitted with a Jubilee bracelet which sees an Oysterlock clasp and the Easylink comfort extension link.



Oyster Perpetual Explorer 40

It’s a game of millimetres once more for Rolex’s Explorer as they have now bumped sizing up to 40mm. The watch stays true to its origins that date back to 1953 with the first successful outing to Mount Everest, and continues to be the go-to option for those looking for a tool watch in Rolex’s lineup. The Explorer 40 is equipped with a calibre 3230 movement and sees long-lasting Chromalight lume.



Oyster Perpetual (Celebration)

Like the more recent Oyster Perpetuals, this new release opts for colour, except rather than a colorblocked dial, the “Celebration” has been treated to differently sized bubbles of candy pink, turquoise blue, yellow, coral red and green. This playful watch will launch in sizes 31mm, 36mm, and 41mm.



Oyster Perpetual Sky-Dweller

The functional Sky-Dweller was shown some extra love this year with both aesthetic and technical enhancements. The technical watch, with its Saros annual calendar and the Ring Command system, now comes in 18 ct white gold on an Oysterflex bracelet. On top of the elastomer and precious metal combo, a new Rolesor with a mint-green dial, and a 18 ct Everose gold version with blue-green dial were also introduced.

Its previous calibre 9001 movement has also been updated to calibre 9002 where its been fitted with Rolex’s Chronergy escapement.



Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master 42

For the first time, Rolex’s nautical watch now comes in RLX titanium. Sized at 42mm, the lightweight watch sees a satin finish where a visible grain is present. Details now include high-sheen chamfered top edges, polished crown guards, and a matte black ceramic Cerachrom bezel insert.



Perpetual 1908

Replacing the Cellini is Rolex’s new Perpetual 1908 dress watch. Crafted in the choice of either 18 ct yellow or white gold, the Perpetual 1908 features a slim case design with a display back which shows off the calibre 7140 with its Chronergy escapement, Syloxi hairspring, and Paraflex shock absorbers. Like the platinum Daytona, the movement is finished with Rolex Côtes de Genève. Maintaining a classic look is the coined bezel, domed and fluted crown, Arabic 3, 9 and 12 numerals, circular hour hand, sword minute hand, and small seconds subdial.

