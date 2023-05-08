Late Rolex president’s Yacht Master sells for €2.3 million euros

The one-of-one platinum Yacht Master owned by the late Rolex President, Patrick Heiniger, has just sold for an astounding €2,316,800 EUR (~$20 million HKD).

This watch was recently auctioned off by Monaco Legend Group, and is a special prototype ordered by the Heiniger family. The origins of this watch spans multiple generations of Heiniger family and the Rolex name, dating back to as early as 1948 when Patrick Heiniger’s father, André Heiniger, joined the company working closely with Rolex founder, Hans Wilsdorf.

After the passing of Wilsdorf in 1960, Rolex was left without a leader for two years until André was eventually appointed Directeur General de Rolex. This move took the Heinigers from Buenos Aires to Geneva where Patrick Heiniger eventually became the Director of Marketing for Rolex in 1986. Patrick Heiniger would then go on to follow in his father’s footsteps to become CEO and president of Rolex. It was during his time as CEO that he made the transformative decision in integrating partners, suppliers, and manufacturers for the in-house era of Rolex.

This piece-unique (ref.16620PT) sees the Yacht Master made completely in platinum and is a special commemoration of the watch brand’s ten-millionth chronometer movement — reflected in the dial’s ““Dix Millionième Chronometre” stamping at the 6 o’clock position and the movement’s rotor. Adding to the rarity of the watch is the tonal dial, sapphire and diamond indexes, and full platinum bracelet.

(Images: Monaco Legend Group)