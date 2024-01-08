Rolex actually made a Vienna Philharmonic Day-Date 36

Details of a new commemorative Rolex Vienna Philharmonic dial have been revealed.

Sure to create a stir in the watch-collecting community, this rare dial pays tribute to the Vienna Philharmonic. Celebrating an exclusive partnership that started back in 2008 with the sponsoring of the New Year’s concert, this unique Rolex Vienna Philharmonic dial arrives on an 18ct yellow gold Rolex Day-Date 36.

In the hue of green, the dial depicts a violin and its body along with side impressions of the pegbox, neck, and eye of the scroll. This artwork is put together with champlevé grand feu enamelwork and is engraved into the gold base of the dial. Collectors go crazy for watches like this from Rolex, not only because it is somewhat out of character for the conservative watch brand to create something like this, but because of just how rare they are in quantity.

The announcement for this special edition was made at the orchestra’s annual New Year’s concert with the watch making an appearance on the wrists of pianist Yuja Wang and vocalist Cecilia Bartoli. While less colourful, this one sits right up there with 2023’s Rolex Puzzle dial for me.

Seems like 2024 is already off to a great start in terms of exciting watch releases and collaborations.