SEVENTEEN’s Vernon announced as KENZO’s first global ambassador
23 Jun 2023 12:19 PM

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon announced as KENZO’s first global ambassador

Jimin Park

Kenzo has just announced that Vernon, a member of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN, as French luxury house KENZO’s first global ambassador.

Under the guidance of creative director Nigo, Vernon will join the KENZO universe. Nigo, the Japanese fashion designer best known for creating BAPE and HUMAN MADE, joined KENZO back in September 2021.

“I am pleased and grateful to welcome VERNON into the KENZO family,” said Nigo while discussing Vernon’s appointment as a global ambassador.

As a member of a global K-pop group, Vernon will front various KENZO advertisement campaigns, encompassing apparel and sneakers, as KENZO’s first global ambassador.

Vernon expressed excitement about joining the KENZO universe with, “I feel honored and fortunate to be KENZO’s Global Ambassador. I’m excited to explore the synergy this partnership will introduce and look forward to showcasing a new side of me to fans around the world.”

SEVENTEEN the thirteen-member group debuted in 2015 and has released various hits such as Pretty U (2016), Don’t Wanna Cry (2017), and HOT (2022). SEVENTEEN is one of the biggest K-pop boy groups under HYBE Entertainment, alongside many K-pop groups such as BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, ENHYPEN, and LE SSERAFIM.

SEVENTEEN’s name comes from the combination of the thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, Dino, three sub-units: vocal, rap, hip-hop and performance, and coming together as one team — 13+3+1 = 17.

Fans can look forward to Vernon’s first official appearance as KENZO’s ambassador at Paris Men’s Fashion Week KENZO’s show at 8:00 p.m. CEST, or 2:00 a.m. tomorrow HKT.

(Images: Kenzo)

Kenzo NIGO SEVENTEEN spring/summer 2024 Vernon
