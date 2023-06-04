SHEIN Is Selling Bootleg Air Jordan 11 Sneakers

SHEIN is getting called out for selling a pair of bootleg Air Jordan 11 sneakers.

The Chinese fast fashion retailer has caught heat in the past for releasing sneakers that are similar to popular models yet without logos. This most recent SHEIN Air Jordan copy is called the “Professional Basketball Shoes for Men” and it follows Jordan Brand‘s Bred colorway of the AJ11 (patent leather and all) but has the Jumpman logo removed.

In the past, SHEIN has released a number of sneakers that also resemble other popular YEEZY models, other Jordan Brand models, and even MSCHF’s Big Red Boots. While the real AJ11s retail for $149.99 USD, these SHEIN reps are priced at $49.99 USD.

A SHEIN representative has since responded to TMZ with, “We take all claims of infringement seriously and have removed the product in question. Third-party sellers are required to comply with our SHEIN Marketplace policies and certify their products do not infringe IP.”

The product has since been removed from the store. For the price, we are wondering if the $49.99 USD SHEIN version has the same carbon shank, and if the leather is of the same quality.

(Image: SHEIN)