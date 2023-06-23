Sik-K shares the story behind his new custom 60-carat diamond chain

South Korean rapper Sik-K, aka Young Hot Yellow, was recently spotted wearing a new custom iced-out chain at the Jennie for Calvin Klein event, and it made heads turn.

While well established in the United States hip-hop scene, such large statement pieces are rarely seen on this scale in Seoul — until now. Typically, when you see a large custom piece like this made in South Korea, it’s safe to say the person behind to creation is Shin Ye Gwon, known as David of Korea, of Spitgrillz.

Responsible for some of the most creative and quality diamond chains in South Korea, with clients such as Lisa and G-Dragon, we caught up with the Spitgrillz founder and Sik-K to learn more about what went into this heavy chain.

What’s your connection to diamond jewellery?

Sik-K: Celebrities and idols I looked up to in my childhood. They all had big ass, stupid chains. I just want to bring that culture to Seoul in the right way at the right time with my homie David.

What was the inspiration behind this piece?

David: The pendant’s letters, “Sik-K,” was commissioned by a professional calligraphist specializing in letters and fonts, and based on that, I directly designed the piece.

Sik-K: My name, it means everything to me. Been livin’ with the same name. It’s the only one in the world. The backside of the chain has my upcoming LP “POP A LOT” diamond set up. I think this is the way to celebrate the album drop.

What went into making it?

David: It’s 60 carats of diamonds, and all VS-VVS graded stones were used – that’s approximately 4,000 diamonds that were micro-pavé set on this piece… that’s quite the figure! Considering this fact, it’s the biggest custom masterpiece in Korean hip-hop culture ever made. This piece really shows the craftsman’s blood, sweat, and tears that went into it.

What does a statement piece like this mean to you?

Sik-K: I’m trying to bring the chain game to Seoul. For the talented artists, for the culture, and for the next generation. My 동생들 (younger homies) will be the first generation who will have actual VVS-VS chains on their necks. I’m proud of myself, give me a credit for this movement ha-ha.