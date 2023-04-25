SPOONYARD celebrates “free-air living” in SS23 lookbook

SPOONYARD has just released its lookbook for Spring/Summer 2023. Continuing to blend fashion with technology, the label’s garb is crafted for the outdoors for those looking to break free from the hustle and bustle of city life.

This season takes inspiration from Scandinavian living, titled “friluftsliv” (free-air living), the lookbook was shot in the foothills of Windermere and the natural lake of Buttermere in England. Rifting on Norwegian playwright and poet Henrik Ibsen’s expression for the spiritual and physical wellbeing experienced during outdoor recreation, this collection was made to keep you protected from the elements when deep in nature.























“Open the door, step outside, and take a deep breath.”

Pieces in this collection seamlessly transition from urban environment to the outdoors, and are made from eco-friendly fabrics. Loosely patterned off military staples, the collection is a blend of contemporary military mixed with mountaineering.

SPOONYARD’s signature 3-layer fully taped jacket returns with added functionality. The waterproof, windproof, and breathable lightweight jacket features a back strap for easy carrying, and is matched with water repellent light pants. The light pants are made with breathable nylon and can be adjusted to three lengths to suit your outdoor situations.







































Another key piece of outerwear, the Kimono Jacket, is now made from durable ripstop fabric and has 3D pockets with Fidlock magnetic fasteners. For regions that require more protection from the sun, the packable lightweight hooded shell jacket is made from crinkle nylon with a slight metallic sheen. The packable jacket also sees a detachable front chest pocket and a Hypalon earloop at the back yoke.

Those in Hong Kong looking to check out the latest collection from SPOONYARD can do so as the brand will be hosting a SS23 pop-up at K11 MUSEA on April 27 from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

SPOONYARD K11 MUSEA SS23 POP-UP

18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui

Shop 102, L1

(Images: Ben Benoliel, SPOONYARD)